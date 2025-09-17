Sheridan Powersports named U.S. Can-Am ATV and SSV Dealer of the Year at Club BRP

BRP Inc. capped off its biggest annual dealer event, Club BRP 2026, drawing more than 4,100 dealers and distributors from 81 countries to Boston, Massachusetts, for the global reveal of its 2026 Can-Am and Sea-Doo lineups.

The three-day event, held from August 17 to 19, also featured dealer recognition awards and the launch of a new Responsible Rider Masterclass, designed specifically for the retail network.

Dealer of the Year

Sheridan Powersports of Sheridan, Wyoming, earned the U.S. Can-Am ATV and SSV Dealer of the Year award, recognized for its exceptional customer service, outstanding sales performance, and community engagement.

“This award is a big deal for our team and really speaks to the hard work and passion everyone brings to the dealership every day,” says Anthony Brownlee of Sheridan Powersports. “We’re incredibly grateful to our customers and community.”

Other North American honorees included:

Can-Am (Canada): Powerstore Inc., Saint John, NB

Can-Am 3-Wheel (Canada): Jean Morneau Rivière-du-Loup, QC

Can-Am 3-Wheel (U.S.): Roberts Sports of Malone LLC, Malone, NY

Sea-Doo (Canada): Banner Recreation and Marine, Kelowna, BC

Sea-Doo (U.S.): Ride Now Powersports Chandler, Chandler, AZ

In total, BRP presented 58 additional awards to dealers and distributors across Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA.

Masterclass for dealers

Alongside product launches and awards, BRP introduced a new Responsible Rider Masterclass for dealers. Built in partnership with Tread Lightly!, the program expands on BRP’s consumer-facing initiative launched earlier in 2025.

The new dealer-specific version delivers short, 15-minute courses across off-road, water, and on-road riding (with snowmobile content coming soon). The training equips dealer teams with tools to promote safe riding, protect trails and waterways, and elevate the overall customer experience.

By encouraging both riders and dealers to join the Responsible Rider movement, BRP aims to strengthen long-term access to riding areas while reinforcing its position as a leader in responsible recreation.

Product news

The highlight of Club BRP was the global debut of the 2026 Can-Am and Sea-Doo models, including:

Can-Am Outlander Electric – the brand’s first all-electric ATV powered by BRP’s in-house Rotax E-Power pack.

Next-Gen Can-Am Defender – a ground-up overhaul of the utility-recreational SSV lineup.

Outlander MAX 6×6, Maverick R X rc, and first ATV with semi-active suspension – expanding off-road innovation.

On-Road Updates – new colors, over 250 accessories, and refreshed Spyder, Ryker and Canyon offerings.

Sea-Doo Upgrades – standard 10.25-inch touchscreen on flagship PWCs and more power for Switch pontoons, with the 300 hp Rotax 1630 ACE engine and larger fuel tank options.

