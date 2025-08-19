BRP is taking a two-pronged approach to the future of powersports. On one side, the company is pushing ahead with electrification through the launch of the 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric, its first electric ATV. On the other hand, it’s doubling down on internal combustion power with a ground-up redesign of the Can-Am Defender, one of its most important utility side-by-sides. Together, the announcements highlight BRP’s strategy of addressing both emerging technology trends and the core demands of its traditional customer base.

The new model announcements at Club BRP in Boston highlight BRP’s strategy of addressing both emerging technology trends and the core demands of its traditional customer base. (Photos: BRP/Can-Am)

Outlander Electric

The new Outlander Electric is BRP’s first production electric ATV, built around the in-house Rotax E-Power modular powerpack already used in Can-Am’s electric motorcycles and Ski-Doo/Lynx snowmobiles. The machine produces 47 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque, with a claimed range of 50 miles in ideal conditions.

Other key specs include:

Selectable ride modes (Normal, Sport, Work) to match tasks and terrain

Fast charging: 20–80% in 50 minutes on a Level 2 charger

1,830 lbs of towing capacity, competitive with gas models

Whisper-quiet operation, thanks to low-noise cooling, specialized tires, and optimized suspension

Positioned for ranchers, farmers, and outdoor enthusiasts, the Outlander Electric is designed to offer serious utility to customers while appealing to riders seeking a quieter, lower-maintenance, and more sustainable option. More than 120 accessories will be available at launch, allowing dealers to tailor the machine for work or recreation.

“With the Outlander Electric, we’re not just launching a new ATV — we’re introducing a new way to experience the outdoors and get the job done.” — Julie Tourville, director of global marketing at Can-Am Off-Road.

Defender HD11

While EVs capture headlines, BRP hasn’t taken its eye off the gas-powered workhorse segment. The 2026 Can-Am Defender HD11 introduces a new engine, chassis, suspension, and technology package, reaffirming the Defender’s reputation as a benchmark in the utility-rec category.

The new 999cc three-cylinder Rotax ACE engine produces 95 hp and 70 lb-ft of torque, paired with an updated CVT and pDrive primary clutch for stronger low-speed performance. Drive modes (Normal, Work, Sport) help operators adapt to various tasks, including jobsite work, towing, and trail riding.

The chassis is more robust, featuring a 65-inch-wide suspension geometry, 50% larger A-arms, 15 inches of ground clearance, and 12 inches of suspension travel. Double-bonded bushings reduce maintenance and noise, and reinforced ROPS add safety and durability.

Comfort and technology upgrades are also front and center. The Defender boasts the largest cab in its class, improved HVAC systems on Limited and Lone Star trims, and new seating ergonomics. A 10.25-inch touchscreen with GPS, backup camera, and BRP GO! integration is standard on upper trims and optional on others, supporting over-the-air updates for future features.

Best-in-class payload, towing, and cargo capacities are maintained, while a larger 11.9-gallon fuel tank extends time between fill-ups. The charging system has also doubled its output, producing 1,700 watts to power accessories, tools, or electronic add-ons.

Electrification momentum?

The Outlander Electric joins BRP’s expanding electric portfolio, which includes the Can-Am Pulse and Origin motorcycles, Ski-Doo and Lynx electric snowmobiles, and the Rotax E10 racing powerpack for karting.

The Outlander Electric joins BRP’s expanding electric portfolio, which includes the Can-Am Pulse and Origin motorcycles.

Importantly, BRP is the only powersports OEM developing a fully integrated electric powertrain in-house — covering the battery pack, inverter, motor, charger, and control software. This vertical integration allows BRP to maintain control over performance, consistency, and scalability as it grows its EV lineup.

While the EV segment has struggled with consumers in recent years, President and CEO José Boisjoli underscored that electrification at BRP is “intentional and strategic,” and it has been rolled out in applications where it provides clear value. The Outlander Electric, with its blend of quiet operation and hard-working performance, is positioned as one of those high-value applications. And the price point is also inline with ICE products (albiet at a 20% premium).

What it means

For dealers, the dual product launches represent both opportunity and complexity. EV curiosity is growing, and the Outlander Electric provides showrooms with a conversation starter for landowners, outfitters, and eco-conscious riders seeking a lower-maintenance ATV. At the same time, the Defender remains a cornerstone. The redesigned Defender platform ensures BRP maintains a stronghold in the utility and rec-rec segments, where dependability and performance drive sales volume.

Can-Am revealed the Outlander Electric at a press conference on Aug. 19 during Club BRP in Boston.

With more than 120 accessories for the Outlander Electric and over 200 for the Defender, dealers also have strong aftermarket opportunities to boost margins. Together, the two launches demonstrate that BRP is willing to push forward with electrification while also defending its base with combustion-powered innovations. For powersports dealers, it means having strong new talking points in both future-focused EV discussions and traditional utility sales.