Tread Lightly names new, forward-thinking executive director

Tread Lightly!, a nonprofit that promotes responsible outdoor recreation through stewardship and educational programs, recently named Doug Bigelow as its new executive director. Bigelow will provide strategic direction, oversee operations and finances, spearhead key partnerships, and offer leadership across all aspects of the organization to advance its mission.

(PhotoL Tread Lightly!)

Based in Maryland, Bigelow is a dynamic business leader with nearly three decades of success in setting and achieving sales goals, forecasting, identifying strategic opportunities, budget development, staff management, and talent acquisition. A forward-thinking executive passionate about customer service, Bigelow excels at navigating the complexities of large organizations and aligning them to meet the needs of all stakeholders. He has a passion for motorsports and has worked with “the who’s who” in the industry, including Rick Hendrick Motorsports, Polaris, TAP, BFG, Maxxis, Mickey Thompson, and Yukon Gear.

“On behalf of the Executive Board of Directors, we are thrilled to welcome Doug to Tread Lightly!,” says Harold Phillips, Tread Lightly! Executive Board of Directors chair. “His leadership, vision and passion for our industry make him the ideal person to help guide our organization into an exciting new chapter. We know he has already been instrumental and passionate about land access issues nationally and we look forward to his success to help advance our mission ‘To protecting responsible outdoor recreation through ethics education, outreach and stewardship.’”

Previously an executive with ADP TotalSource, the world’s largest provider of human capital management solutions, Bigelow comes to Tread Lightly! with a strong ability to forge key relationships for success. He also owns Bigelow Motorsports and is known as a motorsports off-road personality, brand influencer, and professional racer.

Bigelow began his tenure with Tread Lightly! on January 29.