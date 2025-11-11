Arctic Cat continues to strengthen its leadership and dealer support network with a series of strategic hires aimed at fueling the brand’s momentum under its new ownership group. The company announced Tony Henningson as its new chief financial officer, along with the addition of multiple new district sales managers to its expanding field team.

Henningson brings more than 30 years of professional experience to the CFO role, including 17 years within the powersports and marine industries. (Photos: Arctic Cat)

Henningson brings more than 30 years of professional experience to the CFO role, including 17 years within the powersports and marine industries. His previous positions include leadership roles at Polaris, Genmar, and KTM.

“As a Minnesota native and lifelong snowmobile and powersports enthusiast, I’m honored and thrilled to play a part in the resurgence of this iconic brand,” says Henningson. “Leveraging Arctic Cat’s legacy and being the best partner we can be to dealers, suppliers, and consumers is key to moving the brand into the driver’s seat of the powersports segment.”

Arctic Cat President and CEO Brad Darling praised the addition:

“Tony brings valuable experience from multiple industries — powersports, banking, and manufacturing. His broad knowledge and passion for riding make him a perfect fit for our team.”

Alongside its executive expansion, Arctic Cat has bolstered its sales and dealer relations team, emphasizing field-level support and regional growth. Recent additions include:

Brock Fischer , District Sales Manager for Texas and Oklahoma

, District Sales Manager for Texas and Oklahoma Tracy Burkhart , covering Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota

, covering Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota Tim Miller , covering Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

, covering Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut Kelly Rees , covering Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia

, covering Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia Mark Mackin, covering New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland/Labrador

Arctic Cat’s regional sales team now represents more than 300 combined years of industry experience, with professional backgrounds spanning over 20 OEMs, distributors, and dealerships.

Arctic Cat’s regional sales team now represents more than 300 combined years of industry experience, with professional backgrounds spanning over 20 OEMs, distributors, and dealerships.

Darling emphasized that the company’s renewed focus is on dealer partnership and sustainable market growth. “We’re a company of riders who work to understand and anticipate our dealers’ needs,” he says. “Our commitment is to provide premium products and strong support, ensuring Arctic Cat is a profitable and long-term partner for our dealers.”

Since the company’s acquisition earlier this year, Arctic Cat has seen dealer interest double, driven by a clear message to support high-quality retail partners without oversaturating markets. This approach, paired with the enthusiasm from the brand’s fall snowmobile and off-road shows, is signaling a strong return of energy and confidence around the Arctic Cat name.

As Henningson put it, Arctic Cat’s resurgence is built on “the passion of riders who live to ride.”