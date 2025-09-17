Latest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Kubota first to earn new supply chain sustainability certification

The StaffSeptember 17, 2025

Kubota Tractor Corporation has become the first manufacturer to earn Ducker Carlisle’s new Supply Score certification, a program recognizing companies for implementing sustainable distribution practices. The distinction highlights Kubota’s work at its North American Distribution Center in Edgerton, Kansas, where the company has invested in waste reduction, packaging reuse, and fuel-saving measures across its supply chain.

Kubota can now display the Supply Score seal across its facilities, packaging, and marketing, signaling to dealers, customers, and partners its commitment to sustainable operations. (Photo: Kubota Tractor Corp/Facebook)

Kubota’s initiatives include compacting and pulverizing waste, shredding corrugated cardboard for reuse as packaging material, and reducing the number of hauling trips. These changes have reduced disposal costs, decreased fuel consumption, and lowered the need for new packaging purchases—all contributing to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“This certification affirms Kubota’s ongoing commitment to sustainability in our supply chain. It represents a significant step toward meeting our corporate environmental goals and positions us for continued leadership as our industry embraces more responsible business practices,” — Kathi Dailey, general manager of Kubota’s North American Distribution Center.

The Supply Score program is the first certification focused specifically on manufacturers’ outbound distribution systems, evaluating performance in warehousing, packaging, and transportation. Certifications are awarded at Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Emerald levels, based on a greenhouse gas emissions analysis developed from supply chain data and industry benchmarks.

Ducker Carlisle Principal Nate Chenenko said most companies struggle to prove sustainability gains in their distribution operations because Scope 3 emissions data is difficult to track. “Organizations like Kubota are leading the way in breaking that logjam,” Chenenko says. “By quantifying their efforts, they can demonstrate meaningful progress and highlight the business value of sustainability.”

Kubota can now display the Supply Score seal across its facilities, packaging, and marketing, signaling to dealers, customers, and partners its commitment to sustainable operations.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffSeptember 17, 2025

Related Articles

SEMA acquires ORBA to strengthen off-road and powersports advocacy

August 28, 2025

CPSC withdraws ROV and UTV rulemakings, shifts focus to real-world hazards

August 21, 2025
Canadian trail network report

Report finds Canada has 142,000 kilometers of powersport trails

August 14, 2025

Honda South Carolina Manufacturing rolls 500,000th UTV off the line

August 14, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.