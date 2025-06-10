DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSide-by-SideTop StoriesUTV

Tennessee dealership hosts benefit ride to support Kentucky tornado survivors

The StaffJune 10, 2025

Communities across East Tennessee came together Saturday, June 7, to support tornado survivors in London and Somerset, Kentucky, with a benefit ride hosted by Xtreme SXS Powersports. The deadly storms that occurred in May resulted in 20 deaths, destroying more than 800 homes and businesses in the region.

The deadly storms that occurred in May resulted in 20 deaths, destroying more than 800 homes and businesses in Kentucky. (Photo credit: WBIR)

According to a Knoxville TV report, riders gathered at the dealership, owned by John and Angie Gultice, early Saturday morning, for a fundraising event aimed at aiding those impacted by the recent tornadoes. The couple, no strangers to disaster relief efforts, organized the ride to raise money and rally community support.

“We’re from Ohio and Tornado Alley,” Angie Gultice told the local news station. “We’ve seen numerous devastating tornadoes there, so we know the feeling and the heartbreak that comes with that. We didn’t even have to think about it. It was a no-brainer.”

Driven by a belief in karma and community, the owners of Xtreme SXS Powersports emphasize the importance of doing good, whether for customers, friends, or strangers. (Image: Facebook)

This isn’t the first time the Gultices have taken action in the wake of a disaster. Angie recalled a recent trip to Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, where they mobilized aid within just 48 hours.

“Something just pulled my heartstrings and told me we should be down there,” she says. “That was one of the most devastating things I’ve ever seen—and one of the most rewarding as well.”

Driven by a belief in karma and community, the Gultices emphasize the importance of doing good, whether for customers, friends, or strangers.

“If we can help lessen that burden for a community or even one person, then it’s worth it,” Angie adds.

Other small businesses also backed the cause, contributing sponsorships and donations.

The Gultices say they will deliver the funds directly to Kentucky organizations to ensure the money reaches those who need it most.

Source: WBIR-TV

