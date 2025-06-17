Club Car has appointed longtime powersports and automotive executive Craig Scanlon as its new president and chief executive officer, effective June 9, 2025. The announcement marks a homecoming for Scanlon, who began his career selling Club Car utility vehicles more than two decades ago.

Scanlon makes his return to powersports with his new role as CEO of Club Car. He previously spent 18 years at Polaris Industries, where he rose to the position of Chief Marketing Officer and played a key role in building the RZR and Slingshot brands. (Photo: Club Car)

Scanlon takes the reins from outgoing CEO Mark Wagner, who announced his retirement earlier this year. With more than 20 years of leadership experience across the powersports, automotive aftermarket, and industrial sectors, Scanlon most recently served as CEO of K&N Engineering. He previously spent 18 years at Polaris Industries, where he rose to the position of Chief Marketing Officer and played a key role in building the RZR and Slingshot brands.

“Craig is a proven leader with an impressive combination of operational expertise and deep industry experience,” says Jared Hutchins, principal at Platinum Equity, which acquired Club Car in 2021. “His success driving growth and innovation makes him the ideal choice to lead the next chapter at Club Car.”

Club Car, a global manufacturer of golf cars and low-speed vehicles, is sharpening its focus on new technology, digital connectivity, and expanded product offerings — all areas where Scanlon has a demonstrated track record of success.

“I’m honored to return to Club Car at such a pivotal time. The usage of low-speed vehicles is evolving, and I look forward to leveraging Club Car’s rich history and brand while embracing innovation that serves our channel partners and customers.” — Craig Scanlon, Club Car CEO

Scanlon’s return to Club Car brings a seasoned industry perspective at a time when utility, personal transportation and electrification trends are converging across the powersports landscape. Under his leadership, Club Car aims to accelerate innovation while supporting dealers and end users with next-generation products and services.