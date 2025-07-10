ATVLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Free safety resources promote responsible OHV riding on public lands

The StaffJuly 10, 2025

As off-road riders gear up for the peak riding season, the ATV Safety Institute (ASI), Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF), and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association (ROHVA) are encouraging powersports dealers, OHV clubs, and land management agencies to help spread the word about safe and responsible recreation.

The goal of these programs is to assist public and private organizations in promoting best practices for the operation of ATVs, dirt bikes, and side-by-sides on public lands. (Images: ATV Safety Institute)

To support these efforts, the organizations are offering a suite of free safety outreach materials — including printable guides, safety videos, web banners, and online training information — available at www.ResponsibleRecreation.org. The goal is to assist public and private organizations in promoting best practices for the operation of ATVs, dirt bikes, and side-by-sides on public lands.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools we have. We encourage trail managers, OHV clubs, and recreation professionals to share these free resources. Promoting safety benefits the entire off-road community.” — Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of ASI, MSF, and ROHVA

Key safety reminders include:

  • Always wear proper protective gear, including a DOT-compliant helmet, eye protection, gloves, long sleeves, long pants, and over-the-ankle boots.
  • ROV drivers and passengers should always wear seat belts.
  • Ride only on designated trails at safe speeds.
  • Avoid riding on public or paved roads — off-highway vehicles are not designed for street use.
  • Never operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
  • Follow the manufacturer’s age and passenger guidelines.
  • Review the owner’s manual for vehicle-specific safety recommendations.

LaCurelle also stresses the importance of preparation and rider education. “Understanding your vehicle, terrain, and personal limits is critical,” she adds. “Free online safety courses from ASI and ROHVA are a great starting point. Hands-on training is highly recommended to build real-world riding skills.”

Dealers are encouraged to direct customers to these safety programs, helping them enjoy a safer and more sustainable off-road experience.

