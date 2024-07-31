KIOTI recognizes top North American dealers

KIOTI offers a K9 2400 Cab model in its UTV lineup. Photo courtesy of KIOTI

KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA, Inc., recently awarded 87 dealerships across North America with 5-Paw status as part of its 2023 5-Paw Dealer Excellence Program. Introduced 16 years ago, this program highlights KIOTI dealers who excel in delivering superior service, provide a top-quality buying experience to customers, and receive a high level of overall customer satisfaction. KIOTI dealers are valuable business partners dedicated to upholding their longstanding reputation for delivering outstanding client service by fostering relationships and tailoring solutions.

“KIOTI prides itself on being there for our customers and that doesn’t stop once you’ve purchased your machine,” says Jun Bahk, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. “Our service is second to none in the industry and our dealer partners ensure customers receive exceptional care throughout the duration of ownership. Our strong dealer network plays a key role within the KIOTI brand and KIOTI is grateful for our dealers’ unwavering commitment and enthusiasm.”

Across North America, 66 dealers reached Certified 5-Paw status, and 21 achieved the highest tier as Premier 5-Paw Dealers. Dealers undergo an annual evaluation covering service, sales, operations, parts support, marketing, and customer relations to earn 5-paw status. Achieving this status brings exclusive benefits, including the right to display the 5-Paw logo, symbolizing a commitment to superior service and customer experience. Only a select number of KIOTI dealers meet the rigorous dealer excellence standards to earn this annual distinction.

“KIOTI dealers consistently exceed customer expectations throughout North America. This year’s 5-Paw recipients reflect this dedication, and we are eager to continue this momentum in the years to come,” Bahk says.