Kioti Tractor introduces new model to UTV lineup

OPE Business magazine recently shared that Kioti Tractor has introduced the K9 2400 Cab model to its UTV lineup. The new cab model features a factory-installed, climate-controlled cab, ensuring operators can take on jobs no matter the weather conditions.

The new K9 2400 Cab also includes an all-steel cargo bed with spray-in bed liner, a dump bed capacity of 1,102 pounds and ample ground clearance of 12.5 inches.

“We’ve kept our customers’ needs top of mind with each addition to our UTV lineup. You see this most recently with the introduction of the K9 2400 Cab, which prioritizes comfort and durability,” says Steve Benedict, Kioti turf care product line manager. “Whether the operator is a landowner hauling materials or a professional moving people and tools, our customers can trust their Kioti UTV is built to weather the toughest conditions.”

Click the image to learn about the key features of the K9 2400 Cab: