Kioti announces leadership changes

Kioti recently announced key leadership changes to strengthen its growth strategy across North America. The company has named Don Lowe vice president of North American sales and is celebrating the promotion of Tim Phillips to vice president of sales operations.

Don Lowe (left) has been named vice president of North American sales for Kioti, and the company has promoted Tim Phillips (right) to vice president of sales operations. (Photo: Kioti Tractor/OPE+)

With more than 30 years of experience in sales, dealer development, and strategic growth within the agricultural and compact construction equipment industries, Lowe will play a key role in expanding Kioti’s market presence. Meanwhile, Phillips, a 20+ year veteran of Kioti, will leverage his deep knowledge of the company’s sales operations and dealer network to drive efficiency and growth in his new role.

Don Lowe, VP of N.A. sales

“We are excited to welcome Don to the Kioti team and recognize Tim’s well-deserved promotion,” says Ryan Kim, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Kioti Tractor. “Don brings fresh ideas and a strategic mindset that will help drive dealer expansion and market growth. Tim’s deep expertise and long-standing commitment to the brand will ensure operational excellence and continued support for our dealers and customers. Together, their leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen our presence across North America.”

Lowe will oversee the Kioti market expansion strategy in his new position, working closely with the sales team to drive growth, improve customer engagement, and strengthen the brand’s position as a market leader. His extensive expertise in sales operations, dealer relations, and market development will support Kioti’s continued expansion across its product portfolio, including utility vehicles, tractors, compact construction equipment, and zero-turn mowers.

Before joining Kioti, Lowe held various leadership roles at Kubota Tractor Corporation, where he managed national sales teams, dealer programs, and strategic initiatives.

Tim Phillips, VP of sales operations

Since joining Kioti in 2003, Phillips held several key positions, including territory manager, eastern regional manager, and most recently, national sales manager. His extensive experience across these roles gives him a deep understanding of the manufacturer’s dealer network, customer needs, and operational priorities.

Phillips also spearheaded implementing Kioti’s sales and operations planning process and played a leading role in expanding the dealer network. In his new role, Phillips will oversee sales operations, market intelligence, marketing, and inside sales.

Source: OPE+ magazine