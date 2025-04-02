Yamaha awards more than $400K in grants to enhance access to public lands and waters

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) has joined forces with Yamaha Rightwaters and awarded more than $400,000 in grants in the second half of 2024, bringing the year’s total to $743,000 contributed.

Yamaha Rightwaters officially launched on World Oceans Day 2019.



The OAI and Yamaha Rightwaters partnership has, for the first time ever, brought this initiative beyond just land-based projects, and now includes plans for sustainable access to public waters.

“The collaboration between OAI and Yamaha Rightwaters represents an exciting evolution in our conservation efforts,” says Yamaha Motorsports Marketing Manager Steve Nessl. “By bridging our work across land and water, we can support more comprehensive projects.”

In the second half of 2024, Yamaha provided 20 grants towards a diverse portfolio of projects, including trail maintenance, bridge construction, environmental education and wildlife protection.

“Our watersheds and landscapes are inherently connected, and this partnership allows us to support access and stewardship holistically,” says Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can maximize the positive impact on outdoor recreation while promoting sustainable practices.”

OAI has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to U.S. public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. Since 2008, the initiative has awarded over 500 grants nationwide, totaling close to $7 million.