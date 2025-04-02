American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) world champion and hall of famer Brad Lackey will be honored as Grand Marshal at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which will run from July 25-27 in Lexington, Ohio.

This year’s Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Grand Marshal is AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame member Brad Lackey, who was the first American to win the 500cc FIM Motocross World Champion. (Photo: courtesy of the Brad Lackey archive)

As one of the defining motocross racers of the 1970s and 80s, Lackey won the 1972 AMA National Motocross Championship and, in 1982, became the first American to win a 500cc FIM Motocross World Championship

“I’ve been to VMD a few times, and it’s always been a lot of fun,” Lackey says. “But this year, with the AMA celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Suzuki RM series, which formed the basis of the [Suzuki] RN500 I won the 1982 500cc World Championship on, it’s going to be extra special — especially having my ’82 championship bike on display.”

At VMD, Lackey will be on hand to speak with attendees, sign autographs and do some laps on the motocross track.

Presented by Turn 14 Distribution, the 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will again feature North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, and will also include bike shows, Hall of Fame exhibits, vendor displays and racing in a variety of disciplines.