AMA sets July 25-27 for 2025 Vintage Motorcycle Days

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced that 2025 AMA Vintage Motorcycles Days will run July 25-27, 2025, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“Every year, our members and staff look forward to AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which is the preeminent celebration of vintage motorcycling in the United States,” says AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “Each year, we aim to deliver an outstanding event filled with all things vintage motorcycling, and 2025 is no exception. We cannot wait to get back to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next July and revel in the freedom that two wheels has to offer!”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days features North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, numerous recreational riding activities.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course is the ideal venue for the event, with a 2.4-mile road racing track, and ample room for all activities offered during the three-day event.

“Mid-Ohio has proudly partnered with the AMA for three decades to organize this renowned event bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the country,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “This has become a great summer tradition, and we look forward to continuing to work with the AMA to host this one-of-a-kind event!”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days raises funds for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame mission to promote and preserve the history of motorcycling in America.

Tickets to 2025 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be available soon and AMA Members will be able to purchase at a discount.