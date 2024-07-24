Yamaha has announced its support of the AMA’s annual Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD) event, which will take place this weekend (July 26th-28th) at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

Yamaha will feature its famed “Weekend of Champions” meet-and-greet and autograph session, with scheduled Yamaha Champions Steve Baker, Damon Bradshaw, Gary Jones, Rich Oliver, Doug Dubach, Thomas Stevens, and event Grand Marshal Broc Glover. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Corp.)

Vintage Motorcycle Days, which typically draws upwards of 40,000 enthusiasts, is a “bucket list” gathering for motorcycle lovers and features vintage racing, bike shows, the nation’s largest and best swap meet, and more.

This year’s Grand Marshal for the event — which celebrates the AMA’s 100th Anniversary (1924 – 2024) — will be legendary Yamaha MX Champion Broc Glover. In honor of this year’s event, Yamaha will feature its famed “Weekend of Champions” meet-and-greet and autograph session, with scheduled Yamaha Champions Steve Baker, Damon Bradshaw, Gary Jones, Rich Oliver, Doug Dubach, Thomas Stevens, and event Grand Marshal Broc Glover.

“We are thrilled to have Yamaha as a presenting sponsor of our Vintage Motorcycle Days event,” says AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm. “With Broc serving as Grand Marshal, it was natural for Yamaha to bring back some of its legendary riders to interact with fans.”

Q & A and autograph sessions are scheduled for Friday (1:30 PM) and Saturday (12:30 PM) in the AMA Hall of Fame Fan Zone in the Mid-Ohio infield.

“Racing has truly been at the heart and soul of Yamaha since the first YA-1 model rolled off the line in 1955,” says Steve Nessl, marketing manager for Yamaha Motorsports. “And supporting this event by bringing back just a few riders who contributed so much to our brand image for the fans is also a great way to cap off our 50th Anniversary Celebration for the YZ line!”

Tickets for the 100th Anniversary event are available at the Mid-Ohio gate all weekend long and online at MidOhio.com.