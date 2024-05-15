This year’s Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Yamaha will double as the AMA’s centennial celebration, running July 26-28 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, and who better to ring in the festivities than the “Golden Boy” of the golden years of professional motocross?

Broc Glover has been named Grand Marshal for this year’s Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio. (Photo: AMA)

Yamaha will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the fabled YZ250 at VMD. Six-time AMA motocross national champion, Yamaha legend, and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Broc Glover will serve as the event’s Grand Marshal, engraining himself in a three-day celebration of all things vintage motorcycling.

“I am really looking forward to this year’s AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio,” says Glover. “Sadly, I’ve never been to VMD, but it’s been on my bucket list for years. I hear it’s quite an event, but this year seems like it will be even more spectacular, with the AMA’s 100th and Yamaha’s 50th for the YZ being celebrated. It is a tremendous honor to be named Grand Marshal for such a special event. I look forward to taking in the sights and sounds that vintage motorcycling offers, and spending time with some of the most loyal enthusiasts in the world.”

A native of San Diego, Glover’s motorcycling journey began when he was only nine years old, and experienced a major upshift when he began racing at age 13. Although financial hardship hindered his early racing efforts, Glover was clearly a standout competitor and made the jump to the pro ranks when he was just 16.

After his promising rookie campaign, Glover signed a professional contract with Yamaha in 1977 and remained with the brand for the rest of his illustrious racing career. In his first three seasons with the marque, Glover raced to a trio of AMA 125cc Motocross National Championships and became the first racer to win three consecutive titles in the class. During that run, Glover also notched a win at the 125cc U.S. Grand Prix at the old Mid-Ohio Moto Park venue in Lexington, Ohio… just a few miles from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where VMD takes place each year.

Glover moved to the 500cc class in 1981 and didn’t skip a beat, winning three more titles in 1981, 1983 and 1985. Glover retired in 1989 and finished his career with a stunning 50 AMA National Motocross wins.

“Broc Glover is a champion in every sense of the word, both on and off the racetrack,” says AMA Editorial Director Mitch Boehm, “but especially so in terms of his long affiliation with Yamaha, which will celebrate its legendary YZ250 model at VMD. And so we are super excited to welcome him as Grand Marshal for this year’s VMD celebration. With Yamaha as presenting sponsor, and the YZ250’s 50th and the AMA’s 100th both being celebrated, this year’s VMD is definitely going to be one for the ages.”

At VMD, Glover will be on hand to sign autographs, speak to enthusiasts at the AMA Soundstage, participate in the Lap for History on the track at Mid-Ohio each day, and much more. Yamaha will also be on-site with historic bikes and demo rides, while Glover will be joined by several other racing champions that rode for the historic marque.

With North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, AMA Hall of Fame exhibits, vendor displays, and racing in several disciplines, there’s something for everyone at VMD. To purchase tickets and stay updated on the latest VMD information, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com.