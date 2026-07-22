As Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend, the annual celebration of motorcycling heritage is backed by a growing roster of industry sponsors and vendor activations, with leading aftermarket suppliers and OEMs using the event to connect with enthusiasts through product displays, demo rides, rider appearances and interactive experiences.

Spectro Oils will serve as the official oil sponsor of Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 24-26 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. (Photo Credit: Kevin Wing)





Beyond the racing and North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, this year’s event features a growing list of powersports companies using Vintage Motorcycle Days to connect directly with consumers through product displays, demo rides and interactive experiences.

As presenting partner, Turn 14 Distribution will have a prominent presence throughout the weekend, supporting partner brands FMF Racing, Wiseco Performance Products and ProTaper while showcasing a collection of vintage motorcycles owned by company employees. The distributor says the display will include retro and vintage dirt bikes spanning the 1940s through the early 1990s, highlighting the evolution of off-road motorcycling.

“Vintage Motorcycle Days brings together everything that highlights the roots of this industry — heritage, performance, and a community that understands how we got to where we are today,” says Nashona Haldane, marketing manager of powersports at Turn 14 Distribution. “As a presenting partner, it’s an opportunity to celebrate where we’ve been while showcasing the innovation and the generational brands that continue to push the industry forward.”

At vendor row, FMF Racing will display its performance exhaust systems, Wiseco Performance Products will showcase forged pistons and engine components, and ProTaper will feature its handlebars, controls and rider contact products.

Several additional sponsors are expanding their involvement with dedicated event activations.

Spectro Performance Oils has been named the official oil sponsor for the 2026 event. The company, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, supplies lubricants sold through powersports retailers worldwide. AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula said the partnership aligns with the broad range of racing disciplines featured during the weekend.

Royal Enfield will offer demo rides of its current lineup while displaying motorcycles from its North American vintage collection as it celebrates its 125th anniversary. (Staff photo)

Royal Enfield returns as sponsor of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Fanzone, which will house the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Pavilion, seminar stage, stunt shows, display motorcycles and vendors. The manufacturer will also offer demo rides of its current lineup while displaying motorcycles from its North American vintage collection as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

“AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days represents the spirit of the vintage motorcycling community, bringing together riders of all backgrounds through the love of riding,” says Nathan Kolbe, head of marketing for the Americas at Royal Enfield. “We are excited to offer demo rides of our full lineup and showcase some very special vintage bikes in our North America collection.”

Kenda Tire continues its longtime support of the event as the official camping sponsor. Camping remains one of the signature experiences at Vintage Motorcycle Days, with thousands of attendees staying on-site throughout the three-day event. Kenda Brand Development Manager Chad Ellis called the gathering “a staple event on our calendar each year.”

All Balls Racing will also maintain a strong presence throughout the weekend, bringing freestyle and off-road personalities Carson Brown, Jake Masters, Senders Only and Reid Miller to its exhibit.

All Balls Racing will also maintain a strong presence throughout the weekend, bringing freestyle and off-road personalities Carson Brown, Jake Masters, Senders Only and Reid Miller to its exhibit. The company plans to host its “Mohawk Crawl,” an interactive scavenger hunt that encourages attendees to visit multiple All Balls Racing locations before entering a “Your Ride, Your Parts” giveaway for a chance to win replacement parts for their motorcycle. Fans participating in the promotion will also have opportunities to meet Carson Brown.

The event itself continues to offer one of the broadest collections of vintage motorcycle activities in North America. Competition includes road racing, flat track, motocross and the AMA Pit Bike Championships, while additional attractions include the Wall of Death, educational seminars, bike shows, demo rides, vendor exhibits and what organizers describe as North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet.

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days also serves as the primary annual fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit organization that supports the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.