Turn 14 Distribution has been named the presenting sponsor of 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

With warehouses in Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada and Indiana, Turn 14 Distribution’s dedication to powersports makes it an ideal partner for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

“Turn 14 Distribution makes life easier for motorcycle companies and motorcyclists around the country, and we are pleased to have them aboard for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year,” says Michael Kula, AMA business development manager. “We look forward to working closely with them to make this another outstanding event!”

With warehouses in Pennsylvania, Texas, Nevada and Indiana, Turn 14 Distribution’s dedication to powersports makes it an ideal partner for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

Besides the vintage racing on the track, Vintage Days hosts the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America.

“We’re excited to be part of Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days and connect with the passionate motorcycling community that gathers for this event,” says Kyle Shelley, vice president of sales at Turn 14. “It’s a great opportunity to work with the AMA and contribute to an event that means so much to so many riders.”

With vintage racing in a wide collection of disciplines, the largest motorcycle swap meet in North America, vendor displays and more, the 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution looks set to be another grand celebration of all things vintage motorcycling.