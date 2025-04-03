The work of world-renowned motorcycle photographer Michael Lichter will be on display at the 85th annual Pappy Hoel Motorcycle Rally Aug. 1 to Aug. 9 at the Full Throttle Expo Center.

Michael Lichter. (Photo by Paul Dorleans)

The exhibition will present a selection of Lichter’s images from his 45-year career, including some of his most iconic images of Sturgis dating back to the 1970s, as well as some never-before-seen photographs. Lichter will also be the recipient of the 2025 Arlen Ness Lifetime Achievement Award, celebrating his contributions to the art, culture and lifestyle of American motorcycling.

“We want to congratulate Michael on his lifetime achievement award, and we couldn’t be more excited for our customers to experience Michael’s work up close and personal in our beautiful new art gallery,” says Michael Ballard, owner and creator of Full Throttle Sturgis.

Lichter’s photography captures the essence of American motorcycling, immortalizing its spirit, camaraderie, and culture through vivid and evocative visual storytelling. His legacy stems from decades of documenting the adventurous and artistic soul of custom bike builders, bikers and events, Sturgis writes in a statement.

“Full Throttle [has been] a premier motorcycle and tourist destination over the last 20 years,” says Michael Lichter. “Now, with their world-class art gallery — one that rivals spaces you would find in New York and LA — they’ve elevated the experience further.”

Full Throttle Sturgis says it invites motorcycle enthusiasts, rally-goers, and art lovers to visit the Full Throttle Expo Center in Sturgis, South Dakota and celebrate Lichter’s work. Attendees can experience the visual narrative celebrating motorcycling’s history, culture, and community.