Chanler Hartwick joins MIC as new membership manager

According to the Motorcycle Industry Council‘s Ride Report, Chanler Hartwick has been hired as the association’s new membership manager. She brings over a decade of powersports industry experience in marketing, project management, and communication.



A lifelong enthusiast, Hartwick began racing off-road motorcycles in her youth and maintained that passion throughout her career. After graduating from college, she joined the marketing department at KTM North America.

Hartwick later worked at Troy Lee Designs, where she quickly advanced to the global marketing operations manager role, working with leadership on strategic initiatives and successfully heading up cross-functional projects from concept to execution. During this time, she also earned her MBA, further strengthening her business and leadership skills.



MIC members attending the Powersports Capitol Hill Fly-In on April 7-8 can meet Hartwick in person. She will oversee day-to-day membership services and be active in recruiting new MIC members across the powersports industry.

