Troy Lee buys back his company

Troy Lee Designs has announced a significant evolution in its ownership structure, moving forward as an independent company. This pivotal shift, by founder Troy Lee marks a new chapter for the iconic brand.

Troy Lee, the visionary founder, and namesake, will continue to play a crucial role as the chairman, strategic brand advisor, and inspirational leader of the renowned paint shop. (Photo: Troy Lee Designs)

With this new ownership status, Troy Lee Designs is set to channel its renewed energy into the Fall 2024 season and beyond. The company says it is committed to securing prominent positions in the bike and motocross helmet and technical apparel markets.

“Enhanced investments will enable Troy Lee Designs to deliver exceptional products, including helmets, technical gear, protection, and sportswear, to our valued dealers, distributors, consumers, and enthusiasts,” the company says.

Troy Lee, the visionary founder, and namesake, will continue to play a crucial role as the chairman, strategic brand advisor, and inspirational leader of the renowned paint shop.

“I’m incredibly passionate about our brand and our future. With strong leadership and dedicated partners, I’m stoked for what’s ahead. Peace & Wheelies!” – Troy Lee

Jon-Erik Burleson, CEO of Troy Lee Designs, expressed his enthusiasm: “Over the past nine months, with the invaluable support of 2 Ride, we have built a robust platform. As an independent company, we are now equipped to grow and unlock the full potential of the premium brand that Troy Lee Designs is destined to be.”

A statement from 2 Ride Group: “2 Ride Group is very pleased to see Troy Lee Designs coming back to its iconic founder. The brand’s return to independence should give it the agility it needs to strengthen its market positioning with an ‘Art & Speed’ approach. We wish them the greatest success!”

During the transition, Troy Lee Designs will assist 2 Ride Group portfolio brands with distribution across North America.