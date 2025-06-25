Polaris Industries has issued a recall of approximately 4,900 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs) in the U.S., including all MY 2023–2024 Ranger XP Kinetic and MY 2025 Pro XD Kinetic models, due to a potential fire hazard. The recall also includes approximately 330 units sold in Canada, as well as 185 accessory charger service parts and kits.

Polaris says a cracked filter may allow water intrusion into the high-voltage charging harness, potentially leading to a short circuit and fire. (Photo: CPSC)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the voluntary recall on June 18, 2025. According to Polaris, a cracked filter may allow water intrusion into the high-voltage charging harness, potentially leading to a short circuit and fire.

Polaris has received 47 reports related to this issue, including six incidents involving fire or melting, and four reports of sparking or smoke. No injuries have been reported.

The affected Ranger XP Kinetic vehicles were sold in camouflage and white colorways, while the Pro XD Kinetic vehicles feature gray body panels with black accents. All models are three-seaters with “POLARIS” stamped on the front grille. Dealers sold these units between April 2023 and March 2025, with retail prices ranging from $24,000 to $37,500.

This recall also includes charger service kits with part numbers: 2417296, 2417297, 2889704, and 2889486.

Dealer Action

Polaris dealers are instructed to provide free repairs for affected vehicles. The company is contacting all registered owners and has provided interim operation guidelines until service is completed. Dealers can assist customers in identifying recall eligibility via VIN at polaris.com/off-road-recalls.

Consumers may contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 or via email at Owner.Connections@polaris.com. Additional support resources and forums are available through the Polaris owner help center.

This recall underscores the importance of proactive communication between OEMs and dealers in maintaining customer safety and protecting brand trust—especially as more electrified vehicles enter the off-road segment.

For more information, visit Polaris Product Safety News or the CPSC recall page.