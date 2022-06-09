Polaris hosts Ranger XP Kinetic press event

We're still riding a high the day after some seat time as part of the Polaris Ranger XP Kinetic Press Experience in Wyoming, Minnesota. It featured all of the best of the old-school press events that we haven’t experienced since before COVID-19 times. Huge props to Polaris for being the first OEM to jump back into press intro events.

Chris Judson, Polaris VP & GM of Off Road Utility, welcomes attendees to the Ranger XP Kinetic Press Event in Wyoming, Minnesota.

With a host of Polaris vice presidents and directors on hand at the Polaris R&D facility to provide insight into the Ranger XP Kinetic during a thorough walk-around, we walked away impressed. And then we walked over to the camo model and hopped in! An awesome ride through several miles of the expansive Polaris trail system showcased the Ranger XP Kinetic’s electric powertrain partnership with Zero Motorcycles. And just as we were humming along at speed, the birds began to chirp, as if on cue, clear as the blue sky. The quiet factor is as eye-opening as the machine's power.

Josh Hermes, VP of Electric Vehicles at Polaris, was eager to provide attendees with seat time in the Ranger XP Kinetic.

After a Q&A during lunch, the red carpet treatment continued with a behind-the-scenes facility tour. Thanks to all of the Polaris crew who went out of their way to showcase the new model that will be in dealership showrooms later this year. As the editor's first time in an electric vehicle of any type (a Tesla Uber ride earlier this year notwithstanding), the bar has been set. Full scoop in the July edition of the mag.

Chris Hurd, director of Product Planning for Utility at Polaris, handled the Ranger XP Kinetic walkaround duties with aplomb.

Some same-day goodness below, as we had to mix in some work with play. We're already looking for Press Intro #2 of the summer in a few weeks.

