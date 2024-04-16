Stark Future, a performance electric motorcycle and technology, recently revealed Big Bets will invest 25 million (Euro) from the start-up investing company.

The company states that this is a “strategic financing” move and will serve as crucial working capital, empowering Stark to further expand its production capacity and accelerate its ambitious goals for the Stark VARG electric motocross bike.

The credit facility agreement will help solidify its position as a frontrunner in the electric mobility sector, according to the press release. The funds will be directed toward bolstering production capabilities, optimizing manufacturing processes, and advancing research and development endeavors related to the Stark VARG.

Big Bets has been a shareholder in Stark for two years and has closely monitored the progress and development of the business. Anton Gauffin, founding partner of Big Bets, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“We have high conviction in Stark Future, and we find the journey seen so far, the story of Anton Wass as one of the most remarkable founder stories we have ever encountered,” says Gauffin. “For us this partnership marks a significant step forward in our shared vision for Stark Future. We are committed to supporting its high growth trajectory and contributing to its success in the electric motorcycle industry.”

Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future, commented, “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Big Bets, a valued partner that shares our vision for innovation and sustainability. This credit facility will provide us with the necessary resources to drive our expansion and solidify our position as a leader in the electric motorcycle market.”

Reflecting on the collaboration, Wass adds: “We at Stark are very glad to further expand the cooperation with Anton and his team, in order to continue to grow Stark Future into the electric leader of the motorcycle industry.”

With this additional financial backing from Big Bets, Stark Future says it is poised to take off in the electric off-road segment.