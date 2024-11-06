American Rider shares updates on Buell Super Cruiser

As Buell Motorcycles gets closer to production of its FXR-inspired Super Cruiser, scheduled for next fall, it has announced a partnership with Fox Factory as a source for high-performance suspension components.

The Super Cruiser has received several changes since the prototype was first revealed. (Photos: American Rider)

Buell’s upcoming Super Cruiser will feature Fox Factory suspension and new braking components.

“Capturing the performance of a 175-hp motorcycle requires a finely tuned suspension and chassis system,” says Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “We’re super excited to develop our performance suspension with Fox Factory, as they are one of the best suspension companies in the world, and now together we’ll have an American-built suspension that’s world-class!”

In addition to Fox suspension, the production version of the Super Cruiser will include dual-disc front brakes to replace the brand’s traditional perimeter-style single-disc setup.

Buell says this development highlights the deep-rooted heritage in American performance products for both companies. Fox is renowned for developing performance suspension systems, and this partnership signifies “the shared dedication to creating a ride that stays true to Buell’s tradition of providing a motorcycle with unrivaled handling characteristics; power, precision, and the ultimate connection between rider and machine.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Buell as they continue to drive cutting-edge innovation with the Super Cruiser,” says Mike Dennison, CEO of Fox Factory. “The partnership represents Buell and Fox’s commitment to supporting our combined broad enthusiast base of avid motorcyclists with the best technology available.”

The Super Cruiser cockpit will include TFT instrumentation.

A new braking system for the Super Cruiser has also been revealed, with Buell abandoning its unique perimeter single-disc front brake in favor of a dual-disc system. Buell intends to meet global export requirements for its motorcycles, which will presumably incorporate antilock braking.

The brand of brakes has yet to be announced, but the new photos reveal a pair of radial-mount 4-piston calipers paired with a set of wave-style discs about 320mm in diameter. This would be the first Buell sold without the brand’s typical perimeter-mounted front brake since the Buell Blast. Buell promises further updates about the production Super Cruiser in the coming months, with official production scheduled to commence in about one year.

Source: American Rider