Buell surpasses $120M in preorders for Super Cruiser concept bike

In an unprecedented show of support from motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide, Buell Motorcycle Co. has achieved a remarkable milestone. In just six months, Buell has amassed over $120 million in preorders for their groundbreaking Super Cruiser 1190 collaboration with iconic motorcycle designer, Roland Sands.

Buell Super Cruiser Motorcycle has groundbreaking success with $120 million in pre-orders for its new Super Cruiser concept bike. (Photo: Buell Motorcycles)

Unveiled in February, the Super Cruiser has captured the hearts of diehard bikers everywhere and sent a wave of excitement through the American motorcycle industry.

Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell, voiced his confidence: “Americans love style, muscle, and performance. The Super Cruiser breaks the mold for all three, and the response shows that Buell simply nailed it. This is utterly unheard of for an American V-Twin.”

The Super Cruiser is an evolution to Buell’s innovation in engineering. Weighing 450 lbs. and boasting an impressive 175 hp, it seamlessly combines the West Coast cruiser aesthetic with the agility and handling of a sport bike, positioning Buell as a significant American motorcycle manufacturer.

The Super Cruiser 1190 was built in collaboration with iconic motorcycle designer, Roland Sands.

Making its triumphant return to the industry in 2021, Buell set up shop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, launching with two models, claiming the Hammerhead 1190 as America’s fastest production motorcycle. Now, the highly anticipated Super Cruiser will enter production in 2025, estimated to retail in the $20,000–$30,000 range.

“We’ve laid a solid foundation over the last two years with an amazing team and support from West Michigan leaders,” said Melvin. “Now, the overwhelming demand for the Super Cruiser puts Buell on a trajectory for significant long-term growth. This ramp-up will be nothing short of exhilarating. Anyone interested in joining us for this exciting ride – in any capacity – should reach out now. We want to work with you.”

Buell’s Super Cruiser is a welcomed addition to the American motorcycle landscape. With its remarkable preorder success merely underscoring the enduring appeal of the American motorcycle, Buell is reasserting their claim: Buell is back.

