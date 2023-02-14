Buell & Sands show Super Cruiser concept

At a private party in Long Beach, California on Feb. 10, Buell Motorcycle debuted its all-new Super Cruiser concept motorcycle designed by Roland Sands of Roland Sands Design. Buell’s goal is to put a Super Cruiser into production for the 2025 model year.

On its website, where customers can register to order a Super Cruiser, Buell calls the bike “an evocative ride with exhilarating output, ready to be the hottest bike on the market.”

“Building a cruiser was something we always contemplated,” said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. “The market is full of American manufacturers known mostly for big, heavy bikes – not fast, hot ones like the famous V-twins of the 30s. Our Buell Super Cruiser will be the hottest bike on the market. Period.”

Buell's Super Cruiser concept combines a 175hp V-Twin with Roland Sands Design styling.

“When Bill first approached us about building a high-performance cruiser using the Buell motor, it was as if the bike designed itself,” said Roland Sands. “Considering the history of Buell and the market’s need for a truly high-performance cruiser, and the build quality of the existing Buell chassis parts, motor, and rolling kit, the project was a natural fit.”

The Super Cruiser will take advantage of Buell’s unique high-performance V-twin engine and innovative perimeter braking system and structural swingarm, delivering a bike with exceptional handling in a non-sport bike format.

“The design lends itself to the West coast scene where customization is part of bike culture,” said Melvin. “And Roland was enthusiastic about incorporating Buell technology into that culture, creating the fastest, coolest cruiser on the market.”

“I’ve been working on projects like this for 20-plus years, and this is the first time we’ve been able to build a performance cruiser without the typical V-twin performance compromises of weight and motor width and length,” said Sands.

At 450 pounds and 175 h0rsepower, Sands’ chassis geometry delivers road-friendly handling that’s ready for the track. Using much of the standard Buell rolling kit, Sands engineered his chassis design to work with the swingarm, forks, original 17″ wheels, and brake system. “Ground clearance, bar position, and comfortable seating and foot positions are key to getting the cruiser look with sport bike handling,” said Sands.

The Super Cruiser solidifies that Buell is Back and building more than sport bikes. Out of the gate, this cruiser will lead performance in the category. It’s light, nimble, and high torque, incorporating all the main points that connect the rider to the ground, and it’s cracking open another part of the market – a younger crowd craving speed and performance in a cruiser. The Super Cruiser can also be pre-ordered now by placing a $50 deposit. You’ll visit the Buell site HERE, fill out some info, shell out some dough, and then wait until 2025 for your anticipated delivery of Buell’s new cruiser.

Sands is confident about the Super Cruiser’s potential. “With correct geometry and an attitude to match? Yeah, that’s the business right there,” he said.