Moto Beach Classic returns Oct. 23

The Moto Beach Classic in its fourth year has become an anchor in Moto culture that celebrates motorcycle life as only California can do it. Moto Beach draws racers, bike builders, surfers, artists, musicians, and fans from all walks of the two-wheeled life to Bolsa Chica State Beach, California.

Roland Sands Design has once again partnered with friends SeaLegs at the Beach, a unique concert venue on the sand to bring a fun lineup of punk, funk, reggae and surf rock, serving as the backbeat to the final round of the 2021 Super Hooligan National Championship series, Art show and the V-Twin Visionary Ride In Custom bike show. Add in unique vendors, a kid’s STACYC electric bike course, delicious food, and spirited beverages, and you have an incredibly entertaining, fun for the whole family event at the beach.

Super Hooligan National Championship Flat Track Racing

The 2021 SHNC season finale goes down in Bolsa Chica at the Moto Beach Classic, on a purpose build asphalt oval track – ultimately determining who the best and most well-rounded heavy street bike racer is in the nation! The racetrack is packed all day with racing action from an eclectic group of additional race classes: Vintage, Mad Dog Mini’s, Big Twin, Run What Cha Brung, and Super 73 to name a few.

Vendor Village Presented by GEICO

If motorcycles, surfing, art, and music are elements that speak to your soul, you'll find that ethos throughout our vendor village. Visit with local motorcycle shops, check out new motorcycle models, try on riding apparel and shop new products from a host of vendors.

Art Show

A unique centerpiece of the Moto Beach Classic. Roland and crew have hand-selected and curated a collection of installations inspired by surf, rock & moto culture. This art show promises to rock your oculars.

STACYC Electric Kids E-Bike Demo’s & Race

All-day long kids can walk into the STACYC booth and demo an e-bike. In the afternoon, open to all STACYC owners, kids 3-5 years old in the 12" class and 5-7 years old in the 16” class will have a chance to prove they are the fastest eKids at the beach. The STACYC Electric Kids Race main event will take place on the Super Hooligan racecourse.

V-Twin Visionary Ride-In Bike Show

We are partnering with the crew from V-Twin Visionary where contestants will have front row parking for their customs in the middle of all the action. The custom bikes will range from mild resto-mods to wild choppers, scramblers, flat trackers, café racers and purpose-built race bikes in all makes and models.

VIP Tickets

VIP tickets are available in a limited quantity this year. While the event is free to the public, the VIP area will feature Grandstand seating with an unobstructed view of the SHNC racing action, a VIP bar, VIP restrooms, and 2nd story viewing from the RSD Moto Shed. VIP tickets will also get you access to the racing pits.