Buell reveals 40th anniversary sport bike

Buell Motorcycles has launched its 40th-anniversary Freedom Edition Hammerhead 1190 sport bike. With a striking paint scheme featuring red, white, and blue stars and stripes, it celebrates 40 years of Buell Motorcycles and the lifeblood of American freedom.

"We're thrilled to introduce the new Freedom paint scheme. Applied directly to the Hammerhead's standard full carbon fiber bodywork, its design commemorates 40 years of Buell's exciting journey and our enthusiasm for the next 40," says Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell. "To us, the Freedom Edition represents our unwavering commitment to our heritage, our fans and the freedom that comes with riding a Buell."

The Buell Motorcycles Freedom Edition Hammerhead 1190 sport bike will be available on July 1, starting at $24,990. Photo courtesy of Buell

The Buell Hammerhead 1190 boasts 185 horsepower, weighs 419 pounds, and delivers 102 foot-pounds of torque. The first 40 Freedom Edition bikes will also feature a special four-year warranty and the underside of the bodywork will be autographed by the Buell factory family - Team Buell.

The special edition will be available July 1, priced at $24,990. Top-tier models are available at $26,775 for those seeking enhanced features and customization. The Freedom Edition can be purchased directly through the Buell website or from an authorized Premium and Display Service Center for a seamless, personalized buying experience.

"Our fans have been requesting a red, white, and blue color scheme for a long, long time,” Melvin says. “We listened. And we're proud to deliver a design that truly reflects the fiercely independent spirit Buell shares with this great country."