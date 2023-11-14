Ducati celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 916 with a model in a limited, numbered series of 500 units. The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 is Ducati’s homage to a bike representing a milestone in the company’s history. A true icon of design and the world of racing exhibited at the MoMA in New York, which, even today, 30 years later, is still considered the emblem of beauty applied to two wheels.

Limited edition, 30th Anniversary Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 916. (Photo: Ducati)

The unmistakable features and supersport character of the Ducati 916, the bike from which the design DNA of all Ducati sports bikes originates, can be found on the Panigale Anniversario. The genes of the 916 can be found in the shape concentrated on the front, in the sinuous view from the top, and in elements such as the headlight, the “nose,” the air intakes, the V of the fairing, the sculptural, diamond-shaped fuel tank, the short and agile tail, and the single-sided swingarm.

On the Panigale Anniversary, the tribute to the 916 is celebrated with a livery created by Centro Stile Ducati that pays homage to one of the most beautiful racing graphics in Ducati’s sporting history, that of the bike that won the Superbike World Championship with Carl Fogarty in 1999.

The iconic tricolor on the fairing, the white numberplates and the number 1 have been taken up and revisited in a modern key, while the black portion of the upper half cowl recalls the air ducts of the 916. The lower tank, also black, is a strong reminder of the racing world. Finally, the tank cover features the laurel logo, in the same gold color as on the 916. The logo on the fairing, which on the first 916 was in silver with a gold outline, is revisited and updated, creating a 3D-like effect.

The Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 is produced in a numbered and limited series of 500 units. Like the race bike from which it takes its livery inspiration, it is offered in the single-seater configuration only and is enriched by the billet aluminum steering plate with laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. Finally, the Panigale Trentesimo Anniversario 916 has a certificate of authenticity and a bike cover.

The technical equipment combines the SP2 specifications with fine details, making this bike even more unique. The Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916 has a racing fuel tank cap machined from billet aluminum*, air ducts for cooling the front brakes, an exhaust heat shield, wings with a double profile design, and a front mudguard in carbon fiber.

Also made of carbon fiber are the five-spoke wheels, which reduce the weight of the wheels by 3 pounds compared to the forged Marchesini of the V4 S and 7.5 pounds compared to those of the Panigale V4. Inertial momentum is reduced by 26% at the front and 46% at the rear, making the bike more agile, less tiring, and more precise under acceleration.

Ducati unveiled the 30th Anniversary Ducati Panigale V4 SP2 916 at EICMA 2023.

The braking system is the best in its class: thanks to Brembo Stylema R calipers and cooling ducts, it offers high braking efficiency and consistent lever travel even during long track sessions. The Brembo MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster allows simple, intuitive adjustment of feel and distance from the handlebar without stopping.

The STM EVO dry clutch offers greater fluidity in all phases of riding with a closed throttle, such as corner entry, allowing the level of mechanical engine braking to be customized by changing the secondary spring. In track use, with the clutch cover open, enthusiasts can enjoy the classic sound that characterizes Ducati racing bikes.

The adjustable foot pegs in billet aluminum allow the riding position to be adapted to any physique and enable the use of the standard Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, configured as a traditional gearbox or with a racing pattern. Finally, the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system allows the rider’s performance to be monitored.

The bike is delivered with a track-ready kit, which includes billet aluminum caps for removing the rear-view mirrors, number plate holder removal kit, open carbon clutch cover, and a Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

The Panigale V4 30th Anniversary 916 was unveiled on the opening day of EICMA 2023, with an international event at the Ducati stand where, until Sunday 12, it will be possible to see the entire 2024 range from the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale live.

During the event, Ducati officially announced the dates of World Ducati Week 2024, set for the weekend of 26 – 28 July, as always at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

Availability and pricing

The new Panigale V4 SP2 30th Anniversary 916 will be available in dealerships in the Ducati network starting from March 2024.

United States pricing will be $45,995

Canada pricing will be $53,995 CDN