Ride1Up launches LMT’D V2 e-bike

Ride1Up has launched the 2024 LMT’D V2 e-bike which features a torque sensor that creates a smooth, responsive riding experience while enhancing range and efficiency.

The Ride1IUp LMT’D V2 is available in Brushed Copper, Charcoal Satin and Snowstorm. Photo courtesy of Ride1Up

Crafted as a premium all-around e-bike, the new LMT’D capably transitions from paved to off-road with a 100mm travel suspension fork and dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, ensuring confidence and control in any terrain.

Ride1Up went back to the drawing board and rebuilt the LMT’D for riders who want a well-powered e-bike that, with the smoothness of the torque sensor, offers the natural riding experience of a conventional bike. The torque sensor and power of the LMT’D V2 also provide improved hill climbing, longer range, and higher torque, and the AKM motor with planetary gears creates a smooth, near-silent ride.

“The LMT’D V2 demonstrates our rider-first approach to designing and constantly improving our bikes – it’s a really incredible build and an amazingly fun ride for the price point,” said Daniel Urbino, CEO, Ride1Up. “The redesigned LMT’D adds to the wide range of different models we offer at extremely competitive prices and that meet customers where they are and help them get out, ride, and hopefully start replacing some car trips with the bike.”

The new Ride1IUp LMT’D V2 is available today in three colorways: Brushed Copper, Charcoal Satin, and Snowstorm.

LMT’D V2 features

Torque Sensor

Near Silent AKM Motor with Planetary Gears

Weight: 55lbs

Front Suspension: 100mm

Brakes: Tektro HD-M285 180mm Hydraulic Disc Brakes

MSRP $1,595