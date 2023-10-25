KTM reveals 2024 350 XC-F Factory Edition

The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition is the latest expression of KTM’s desire to put the equipment ruling offroad tracks and trails into the hands of every willing and capable rider. The bike builds on the KTM 350 XC-F and some of its major attributes, such as the latest 48mm WP XACT Suspension (with full 300mm travel), using closed cartridge spring forks with a mid-valve piston concept that optimizes the oil flow for fast and consistent damping.

The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition is armed with a host of performance parts to upgrade it to the ultimate offroad tool.

The fully adjustable system also has new protection rings and a hydro stop to be fully configured for the trail ahead. The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition is armed with a host of performance parts to upgrade it to the ultimate offroad tool and to be a demon for delivering the goods in the heat of competition.

The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition puts the data, knowledge, and learning of the FMF KTM Factory Racing team directly onto showroom floors. Prospective riders will notice the 2024 race-themed livery (orange frame and graphics) that pairs the bike with the conquering FMF KTM Factory Racing riders, but will also appreciate the range of technical add-ons that make the new version of the bike such a mouth-watering acquisition.

The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition puts the data, knowledge, and learning of the FMF KTM Factory Racing team directly onto showroom floors. (Photo: KTM)

Firstly, the attachment of a titanium FMF factory 4.1RCT silencer will help shed weight and boost the bike’s torque even further, and harness even more potential from the 350cc DOHC engine. Other additions for those thirsty for a racing ‘edge’ include a high-strength, fork-mounted Factory Start Device with two selectable preloads to ensure the best possible getaway from a standing start.

At the other end of the 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition, a special rear sprocket helps to reduce rotating masses and vibration, shaves yet more pounds, and augments transmission efficiency while also looking pretty cool.

The CNC-milled aluminum and anodized triple clamp brings increased precision, stability, and alignment to settings and handling with a special emphasis on the geometry, steering stem stiffness, and customization of the closed cartridge WP suspension. The factory wheelset provides more weight saving and further robustness for the competitive considerations of the 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition. The anodized hubs and aluminum spoke nipples are two more specs of a component that will also impact general handling.

The bike employs high-performance, stainless steel wave brake discs front and rear. The front end has a floating unit with an anodized inner-ring, while the rear has a solid design, all geared towards longer-lasting braking power and durability. The brake disc guard is incredibly light and made from a state-of-the-art, two-component, injection-molding process, meaning it is very strong to bat away stones and other obstacles. For convenience in racing situations, the wheel can be changed and the brake can be serviced without having to remove the guard.

A Hinson outer clutch cover brings extra ‘armor’ to the motor, and the optimized skid plate makes sure that the most stubborn of rocks and the gnarliest of hits will not cause extra problems. The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition is available now at authorized dealers.

Advertisement