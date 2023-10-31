Ducati reveals Superquadro Mono single-cylinder engine

Three decades after the legendary Supermono 550, Ducati has reintroduced the “big single” production street engine, the Superquadro Mono. The single-cylinder engine has a displacement of 659cc and is equipped with a Desmodromic system, setting an entirely new performance standard.

Ducati Superquadro Mono Engine (Photos: Ducati)

Derived from the Panigale 1299 engine, the 1,285 cc Superquadro Mono inherits components such as the 116 mm diameter piston, the shape of the combustion chamber, the 46.8 mm diameter titanium inlet valves, the 38.2 mm steel exhaust valves, and the Desmodromic system.

The name, Superquadro, is derived from its extraordinary bore-to-stroke ratio, allowing it to reach race engine-like rotating speeds. On the Superquadro Mono, this ratio is 1.86, achieved through a 62.4 mm stroke and a record 116 mm bore. The 116 mm bore enables large diameter valves for increased performance, made possible through the Desmodromic system. This system also used on Ducati’s MotoGP bikes, allows the limits imposed by the valve springs to be overcome, enabling extreme levels of valve lift. The Desmodromic system contributes significantly to performance and the ability to reach high engine revolution speeds.

The Superquadro Mono delivers 77.5 hp at 9,750 rpm and can reach 10,250 rpm, an engine speed never achieved by a street-production single-cylinder unit. The engine produces 46 lb-ft of torque at 8,000 rpm, produced in a linear, accessible power delivery. In racing configuration with the Termignoni exhaust fitted, this single-cylinder engine achieves an incredible maximum power of 85 hp at 9,500 rpm.

Technical solutions and refined materials for performance and lightness

The 116 mm bore piston is a record for a production single cylinder. Its racing origin is characterized by a “box in box” layout like the pistons of the Panigale V4 R, (i.e., with a double-truss base to combine rigidity and resistance by reducing the thrust surfaces to contain friction). The piston pin is equipped with a Diamond Like Carbon (DLC) surface coating, similar to that used for the piston skirt of the Panigale V4 R. The compression ratio is 13.1:1.

Like the Desmosedici MotoGP engine, the rocker arms of the Desmodromic system also use a DLC (Diamond Like Carbon) surface coating to reduce friction and increase wear resistance. Distribution is controlled through a mixed “silent” gear/chain system. Fuel delivery is handled by a single oval-section throttle body with an equivalent diameter of 62 mm, with an under-throttle injector controlled by a ride-by-wire system, offering three different Power Modes (High, Medium, Low) to adapt the engine’s delivery to various riding situations.

The die-cast engine crankcases integrate the water jacket around the cylinder barrel, made as it is on the 1299 Superleggera in aluminum rather than steel for weight reduction and improved cooling due to the thinness of the walls. This solution also allows the head to be fixed directly to the crankcase for a more compact engine and high rigidity. The clutch, alternator, and head covers are cast magnesium alloy to reduce the weight while guaranteeing high mechanical resistance.

The asymmetrical crankshaft, mounted on differentiated main bearings, balances the weight. Engine balancing is guaranteed by employing two balance shafts, one front and one rear, mounted on ball bearings inside the crankcase and controlled by gears. The countershafts also control the water and oil pumps, resulting in smooth operation even at high speeds, with vibration levels like a 90° V-twin.

The layout of the two countershafts, placed on the side of the crankshaft, allows the first-order inertia forces to be completely balanced without introducing further unwanted forces or moments.

The Superquadro Mono relies on two lobe pumps, one for delivery, ensuring efficient engine lubrication, and the other for recovery, located in the connecting rod compartment. This recovery pump takes the oil from the side compartments of the alternator and clutch covers to reduce the friction losses of the lubricant with the moving parts. This pump, together with a valve placed in the blow-by circuit, brings the crankshaft compartment under depression, as in racing engines, reducing the resistance of moving parts and ensuring effective recovery of the lubricating oil under all engine usage conditions.

The transmission relies on a six-speed gearbox with racing ratios derived from the experience gained with the Panigale V4. The first gear is strategically long to maximize acceleration in slow corners. The wet clutch system, with progressive interlocking hydraulic control, provides reduced lever effort and is designed to offer intuitive behavior on release, delivering precise engine braking control to facilitate power-sliding during corner entry.

The gearbox can be equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down. In this application, the DQS relies on a magnetic hall effect sensor and not the traditional load cell to improve accuracy and reliability.

Technical specifications of the Superquadro Mono

659 cc vertical single-cylinder engine

Bore x stroke 116 x 62.4 mm

Compression ratio 13.1:1

Maximum power 77.5 hp (57 kW) at 9,750 rpm – 85 hp at 9,500 rpm with Termignoni racing exhaust

Maximum torque 46 lb-ft (63 Nm) at 8,050 rpm – 49 lb-ft with Termignoni racing exhaust

Aluminum cylinder barrel

Mixed chain-gear Desmodromic valve system with double overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder. 46.8 mm titanium inlet valves, 38.2 mm exhaust valves.

Asymmetrical crankshaft mounted on differentiated diameter main bearings

Double balancing countershaft with control function of the water and oil pumps

Multi-disc oil-bath clutch, servo-driven and with anti-hopping function

Semi-dry sump lubrication with delivery pump and recovery pump

Fuel feed via oval section throttle body with an equivalent diameter of 62 mm

Six-speed gearbox with the possibility of fitting the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down

Oil change set at 9,000 miles

Check and eventual adjustment of valve clearance set at 18,000 miles