Ducati releases V4 limited editions to celebrate double victory

Ducati has unveiled two special series of Panigale V4 motorcycles to celebrate the double victory of the MotoGP and WorlSBK titles. The motorcycles are inspired by the Desmosedici GP and Panigale V4 R of World Champions Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista. The new series were released during the press conference anticipating "Campioni in Piazza2", the event in which Ducati celebrates this historic double achievement with its fans.

The Bologna firm is named World Champion, for the first time in its history, in both MotoGP and WorldSBK in the same season. This was made possible by the exceptional work of the engineers, teams and riders. Ducati celebrates the double triumph with two unique, collectible models.

The two special series will feature the liveries of the bikes of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and Álvaro Bautista #19.

The two special series, made from the Panigale V4 S, will feature the liveries of the bikes of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and Álvaro Bautista #19. Each motorcycle in the series will be made unique by the original autograph of the rider on the tank, which will then be protected with a layer of clear varnish. The two motorcycles, produced in a numbered and limited series, celebrate in their production numbers the year of Ducati's birth. Each series will consist of only 260 units, in honor of 1926, the year the Bolognese company was founded.

Like the race bikes they are inspired by, the Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica bikes are offered in a single-seat configuration only, and include a billet aluminum upper clamp with a laser engraving of the model name and progressive number. The technical equipment boasts the adoption of the nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch, Akrapovič street-legal silencer (4.4 pounds lighter than the Panigale V4's stock unit), Brembo braking system enhanced by Stylema R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster, Rizoma billet aluminum adjustable footpegs and racing plexiglass.

Only 260 units of the limited series Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica will be made in each model.

Other technical details that characterize these special bikes are the rear exhaust manifold heat shield, alternator cover, front and rear fenders, and front brake ducts that are all made of carbon fiber. The cover protecting the single-sided swingarm is also made of carbon fiber and combined with titanium. The series dedicated to Álvaro Bautista #19 features the brushed aluminum tank found on the more refined versions of the Panigale V4.

Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and a certificate of authenticity, a custom bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system. Those who want to take advantage of the performance of these two motorcycles on the circuit will be able to mount the additional accessories provided, such as the carbon fiber open clutch cover, license plate and mirror removal kits, and the billet aluminum racing fuel cap.

Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and a certificate of authenticity, a custom bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica will be arriving to dealerships in the U.S. and Canada beginning in Fall 2023. The U.S. pricing for the special series will begin at an MSRP $63,000. Canadian pricing begins at an MSRP of $73,000 CAD.