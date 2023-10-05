Ducati reveals the DesertX Rally

Ducati has unveiled the Ducati DesertX Rally, which comes from the DesertX, the first Ducati equipped with a 21-inch front rim and 18-inch rear.

Developed and tested also on racetracks, the DesertX Rally prototype was the protagonist of the Iron Road Prolog at the Erzberg Rodeo 2023 with Antoine Meo (multiple Enduro World Champion and European Supercross Champion) who took it to the top step of the podium in the twin-cylinder category.

Like every Ducati, the DesertX Rally has a unique and distinctive style. Thanks to the new livery and solutions typical of the off-road world, the DesertX Rally communicates its character from the very first glance.

The high front mudguard and the Kayaba suspension with increased travel with a closed cartridge fork and big piston shock absorber are derived from the world of motocross. The new spoked wheels with sizes and characteristics specific to off-road racing make the Rally an unstoppable motorcycle on any terrain.

Chassis

The DesertX Rally’s suspension is designed to tackle difficult obstacles. Both the fork and the shock absorber contain the same technologies used on professional Motocross and enduro bikes.

At the front end, the DesertX Rally is equipped with new billet aluminum triple clamp, rigid and light. The fork is a closed-cartridge KYB, a technology used on motocross and enduro racing bikes. This solution involves pressurizing the oil inside the cartridges to avoid fluid cavitation to deliver consistent behavior of the front suspension performance during the most extreme of uses.

To reduce friction and increase resistance to wear, the fork tubes are equipped with Kashima Coating and the sliders with DLC surface treatment. Wheel travel increases by 0.8 inches (20 mm), for a total travel of 9.8 inches (250 mm).

The rear is fitted with an aluminum swingarm with a different attachment point compared to the standard DesertX, with a fully adjustable large piston shock absorber. Rear wheel travel is also increased by 0.8 inches (20 mm), for a total of 9.4 inches (240 mm). The DesertX Rally is fitted with an adjustable Öhlins steering damper, fixed directly to the handlebars with supports machined from solid.

The enhanced suspension allows for increased ground clearance, which is now 11 inches (280 mm) 1.1 inches (30 mm) more than the standard.

The DesertX Rally is equipped with wheels in specific dimension for off-road, more robust and lighter thanks to hubs machined from solid, carbon steel central spokes and high-strength Takasago Excel rims with inner tube.

The DesertX Rally is homologated with three styles of tires, with the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR as original equipment. The model also has a dry weight of about two pounds more than the standard model despite the increase in length and size of the suspension.

Engine and Electronics

The DesertX Rally is equipped with the 937cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder with desmodromic distribution. Maximum power is 110 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 68 lb-ft (92 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. This engine, characterized by linear and manageable power delivery, has been optimized for off-road use with dedicated gear ratios and specific strategies and calibrations of the electronic system.

The 110 horsepower machine weighs only about two pounds more than the standard model despite the increase in length and size of the suspension.

The six Riding Modes of the DesertX Rally (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, Rally) have Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) recalibrated according to the new chassis and for more challenging off-road use.

The electronic functions of the DesertX Rally are managed through the vertically oriented, high-resolution five-inch color TFT display positioned to offer optimal visibility even when riding standing. This display is designed for integration with the Ducati Multimedia System which allows you to connect your smartphone, thus activating new functions such as music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation* (optional) with road directions directly on the dashboard. Furthermore, the DesertX Rally offers the Utility Bar as standard for mounting the satnav.

Service intervals for the DesertX Rally are every 9,000 miles (15,000 km) or 24 months, with valve clearance checks every 18,000 miles (30,000 km).

Accessories and Apparel

To extend fuel range, it is possible to mount an additional 2.1-gallon tank which provides 40% more total fuel capacity, fit perfectly into the natural lines of the motorbike. Aluminum side cases are available which, combined with the top case, give the motorbike a total load capacity of almost 32 gallons. Additional LED spotlights and heated grips are also available.

The steel tube engine guards protect the tank and engine from falls or impacts during off-road use. Enthusiasts who wish to make the image of their bike even more racing focused can choose the Termignoni homologated exhaust. Anyone wishing to use the DesertX Rally in competition can improve the power and torque values by +7% by means of a racing exhaust, again by Termignoni.

Enthusiasts who want to complete their look will be able to choose from various specialist apparel proposals with graphics coordinated with the DesertX Rally livery. The collection is made up of the Explorer jacket-trousers set, Atacama gloves, Explorer T7 boots and Arai Tour-X5 helmet.

The DesertX Rally will be available in U.S. and Canadian dealerships starting in March of 2024. The U.S. pricing will begin at an MSRP of $22,995.