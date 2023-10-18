Ducati Sanford of Florida crowned 2023 Best Ducati Dealer of the Americas

Ducati Sanford has been named the 2023 Best Ducati Dealer of North & South America by Francesco Milicia, vice president of global sales at Ducati Motor Holding. This prestigious honor, announced on October 16, cements Ducati Sanford as a trailblazer in the world of Ducati dealerships.

Established in 2019 by owner and operator Nate Stickney, Ducati Sanford has rapidly evolved into the go-to destination for Ducati enthusiasts in the Orlando-Daytona Beach market. (Photo: Ducati Sanford)

Established in 2019 by owner and operator Nate Stickney, Ducati Sanford has rapidly evolved into the go-to destination for Ducati enthusiasts in the Orlando-Daytona Beach market. Boasting a fully stocked showroom featuring every model of Ducati and a cutting-edge Ducati Race shop with certified technicians, the dealership is a haven for those passionate about the iconic brand.

Nate Stickney’s innovative approach to store design, digital marketing, community engagement, and customer experience has been instrumental in Ducati Sanford’s success, driving growth and setting new industry standards. The dealership’s commitment to excellence is further exemplified by Sales Manager David Pieser, affectionately known as “Ducati Dave,” whose exceptional product knowledge and unwavering enthusiasm have made him an icon within the local Ducati riding community.

The announcement was made at the Ducati Global conference in Italy, which took place virtually for 2023, marking a remarkable journey for the dealership, which convinced the brand to establish its Central Florida roots in Sanford rather than the initially proposed location in metro Orlando.

As the 2023 Best Ducati Dealer of North & South America, Ducati Sanford continues to raise the bar for excellence, making waves in the world of Ducati retailing.