Scotland’s West Coast Harley-Davidson takes home fourth ‘UK & Ireland Dealer of the Year’ honor

The StaffFebruary 29, 2024

West Coast Harley-Davidson of Glasgow, Scotland, has won a record-breaking fourth consecutive “Harley-Davidson UK & Ireland Dealer of the Year” at this year’s annual award celebration, according to Motorcycle News. The award was just one of five they received as part of the European Dealer Forum in Dusseldorf, Germany.

West Coast Harley-Davidson in Glasgow, Scotland took home a fourth consecutive UK & Ireland H-D Dealer of the Year Award. (Photo: MCN.com)

“West Coast has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional service in all areas of our motorcycle business,” David Hackshall, managing director West Coast Harley-Davidson, told MCN. “Receiving recognition for this service truly puts the icing on the cake and is the perfect way to start 2024, our 25th anniversary year.”

