Dealership snags three District Dealer of the Year awards

Make some space in the trophy case. That’s the goal for a highly successful dealership team that recently received three District Dealer of the Year awards from BRP.

Mosites Motorsports in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, was named 2021 Can-Am Off-Road, Can-Am On-Road and Sea-Doo District Dealer of the Year.

Mosites reports on its Instagram that “total sales volume is a criteria, but also includes brand support from our parts and service departments. We're proud to be able to support the local riding community, but more importantly humbled and appreciative that you entrusted us with your continued patronage of this goofy place we call a home away from home. Thank you all so much for not only the opportunity to pursue this title, but for allowing us to be your local, hometown, family owned dealership.”

General manager JJ Zalenchak was part of the PSB Interview to kick off the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.