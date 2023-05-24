Ducati reveals new livery for 2024 Monster range

Ducati has introduced the Iceberg White livery, added to the Ducati Red and Aviator Grey colors, for the 2024 Monster models. The new livery is also available for the Plus version, characterized by the addition of a front fairing and passenger seat cover that make the Monster even sportier.

The new livery enhances the essential and clean lines of the Monster thanks to the combination of Iceberg White and Ducati Red chosen for the seat finish. The combination of the two colors creates a refined and contemporary look. A sporty touch is given by the red tags on the wheels.

The Iceberg White livery enhances the essential and clean lines of the Monster thanks to the combination of Iceberg White and Ducati Red chosen for the seat finish. Photos courtesy of Ducati

A key attribute of the Monster is its lightweight design. Every element has been meticulously crafted to achieve the lowest weight possible, from the aluminum Front Frame to the tail directly attached to the engine. This weight reduction has resulted in an impressive overall reduction of 39.7 pounds compared to the previous generation. The outcome is a nimble and compact motorcycle that effortlessly maneuvers through traffic while providing complete control in every situation.

The saddle height of 32.3 inches from the ground, combined with the slim sides of the bike, enables easy foot placement on the ground. Additionally, the placement of footrests and handlebars promotes relaxation of the torso and legs. This ergonomic setup allows for a comfortable riding experience, enhancing the potential for enjoyment at any skill level.

A sporty touch is added to the bike with the addition of the red tags on the wheels.

As part of the standard equipment, the Monster is equipped with ABS Cornering, Traction Control and Wheelie Control, all of which can be adjusted to various levels of intervention. The 4.3-inch color TFT display provides clear visibility of essential riding information. Adding to the sporty character of the Monster is the inclusion of Launch Control, enabling MotoGP-style starts and further enhancing its dynamic capabilities.

Powering the Monster is a Desmodromic Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, renowned for its performance and reliability. Notably, valve clearance checking and adjustment are required only once every 18,000 miles, reducing maintenance demands. The powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a torque of 68.6 ft-lb (93 Nm) at 6,500 rpm. The engine’s power delivery is both consistent and dependable, capable of adapting to the preferences of each rider through the three available Ducati Riding Modes: Sport, Touring and Urban.

The Monster Plus will be available for $13,195 in the new Iceberg White livery in all Ducati dealerships in Q3.