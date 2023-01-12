Ducati reports 2022 as record year  

Ducati has reported that in 2022 it closed a record of 61,562 motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts around the world. Sales grew by 3.6 percent over 2021 and 28 percent over 2020.

"This sales result is the outcome of the path that sees us investing in continuous improvement and growth,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “For the second consecutive year, we registered record deliveries, exceeding 60,000 motorcycles for the first time in our history. Ducati is an increasingly global company, ambassador of Made in Italy in the world, and these positive results make us truly proud. In the sporting field, we have won everything we could aspire to, bringing home the Triple Crown in both MotoGP and WorldSBK. An unprecedented achievement that has written a historic page in motorcycling and will remain forever engraved in the hearts of all Ducatisti. The year 2023 will see the debut in the MotoE championship of the first electric Ducati ever produced. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the women and men who work at Ducati in Borgo Panigale and in subsidiaries around the world, because without their dedication and commitment all the successes achieved by the company would not have been possible."

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati.

In 2022, Italy confirmed itself as the leading market for Ducati, with 9,578 motorcycles and a 10 percent growth compared to 2021. The U.S. is in second place with 8,441 units delivered, penalized compared to 2021 (-6 %) due to logistical difficulties and delays in overseas shipments. Another strategic country for Ducati is Germany, with 6,678 motorcycles, which is growing by 9 percent over 2021, positioning itself as the third largest market.

“2022 was a year full of successes for Ducati and this record of deliveries is further confirmation of the solidity of the Company and of the constant growth of the brand in the world,” said Francesco Milicia, VP of global sales and after sales, Ducati. “In the first six months of the year, the international scenario was characterized by strong discontinuities in the world of logistics and supply, which penalized performance in the most important months of the season. Despite this, in the second half of the year we managed to recover and reach the highest sales volumes in the company's history, thanks to great organizational flexibility and constant dialogue with partners and unions. Although the economic scenario in recent months has certainly worsened, we remain confident about the future thanks to the strength of an expanding sales network and a positive order portfolio, reflecting enthusiasts' appreciation of the renewed product range.”

Ducati Scrambler family.

The Multistrada V4, in all its versions, proves to be the most loved model by Ducatisti enthusiasts with 10,716 motorcycles delivered worldwide. With 7,739 units sold, the Monster was also a great success, followed by the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 6,880 bikes delivered.

These results add up to the extraordinary triumphs achieved by Ducati in the racing world, which has seen the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer triumph in MotoGP and WorldSBK.

2022 was also a record year for the sales network, which continues to grow, getting closer to Ducatisti worldwide. There are 821 Ducati dealerships, the highest number ever, which, with the addition of the new markets Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mongolia, represent Ducati in as many as 96 markets.

For 2023, Ducati has presented to the public eight new models that complete an ever-wider range, able to offer all Ducatisti the most suitable bike to express their passion for two wheels. Among the most awaited models is the Multistrada V4 Rally, the motorcycle for long adventures, the new Diavel V4, the model that won the "Most Beautiful Bike of the Show" award at EICMA and the second generation of Scrambler Ducati, which confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Scrambler Ducati enthusiasts, becoming more contemporary, colorful and endowed with an even more lively personality.

