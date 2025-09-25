Ducati takes MotoGP to the streets with new Panigale V4 R

Ducati is bringing the thrills of MotoGP closer to the showroom floor with the Panigale V4 R, its latest street-legal superbike that introduces unique features derived from the world of racing that Ducati says has never been seen on a road-approved motorcycle.

The Panigale V4 R features a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, which was designed to compete in the Superbike World Championship. (Photos: Ducati)

The new Panigale V4 R continues a legacy that began with the 996R from 2001. It is produced in a numbered series, with the model name and serial number displayed on the steering plate.

The Panigale V4 R features a 998cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine, which was designed to compete in the Superbike World Championship. It offers more sustained torque and power curves across the entire range of use and superior acceleration. Its maximum power is 208.4 hp at 13,250 rpm, but reaches 235 hp at 15,500 rpm with the racing-exhaust accessory — 238.5 hp when using Ducati Corse oil.

Ducati claims it reaches speeds up to 197 mph, which rises to 205 mph with the racing exhaust configuration. This speed, the company says, was only reserved for MotoGP until recently.

Ducati Panigale V4 R

Other new model updates

Upgraded aerodynamics include corner sidepods, a feature Ducati introduced in 2021 in MotoGP, and create a ‘ground effect’ that improves tire grip, enabling higher speeds and shorter lap times. The new Desmosedici Stradale R engine is equipped with lighter pistons and a new crankshaft with increased inertia.

Another new feature is that the racing gearbox is positioned neutral below first gear, eliminating the possibility of accidentally engaging neutral gear and losing engine braking. Moreover, the absence of a neutral position between first and second gear allows for faster, smoother, and more repeatable shifting between these two gears. The frame and swingarm have been updated to enable the bike to track trajectories more accurately, improving traction when exiting corners.

Pricing and availability

Pricing of the 2026 Ducati Panigale V4 R in the U.S. will be $49,995. Ducati says it will arrive in dealerships in March 2026. Full specs and dealership contacts can be seen here.