Indian Motorcycle has expanded its PowerPlus family with the Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus. In addition, the company introduced a 112ci version of its PowerPlus engine after two years of developing and refining it through the Indian Motorcycle Racing program en route to the team’s 2024 King of the Baggers championship.

Indian has introduced an 112ci version of its PowerPlus engine after two years of development through its KOTB racing program. (Photos: Indian Motorcycle)

As with the Indian Challenger and Indian Pursuit chassis-mounted fairing models, these new PowerPlus fork-mounted fairing models combine a classic American V-Twin style with new rider-assist technology. Meanwhile, the new PowerPlus 112 engine expands on the performance of its 108ci predecessor.

“More than a decade ago, when we relaunched Indian Motorcycle, we committed to innovation, just as our founders did in 1901. Innovation powered their success, and it is still driving us today. The expansion of our family of performance-oriented PowerPlus models is a perfect example,” says Aaron Jax, vice president of Indian Motorcycle. “From liquid-cooled motors and mono-shock rear suspension to the advent of modern performance baggers with the Indian Challenger, we were first to market in the V-Twin category with these advancements. It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to innovating with features and options that enhance our customers’ riding experience and generations of riders to come.”

Styling

The new Chieftain PowerPlus has a fork-mounted fairing design.

The new Chieftain PowerPlus and Roadmaster PowerPlus wear aggressive and chiseled lines that visually represent their high-performance hearts. The new fairing’s sleek and aerodynamic design offers improved handling and stability at high speeds, providing more control than previous models. Adding to each bike’s design is a new LED headlight. The seamless integration of daytime running lights around its center creates a sophisticated signature to the distinctive front end.

Performance

Indian Motorcycle’s PowerPlus American-made liquid-cooled V-Twin engine delivers the horsepower and torque motorcycle enthusiasts crave. The PowerPlus represents the future of American V-Twin performance, engineered with an innovative cooling system to deliver consistent power in all conditions.

New PowerPlus 112

The PowerPlus 112 produces 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque.

Taking bagger and touring performance to an entirely new level is the PowerPlus 112, unleashing 126 horsepower and 133 ft-lbs of torque. The contemporary, high-revving, liquid-cooled engine comes with overhead cams and four valves per cylinder, delivering high horsepower and torque.

Before its launch, the PowerPlus 112 was tested and refined in the most demanding environment – racing. Powering the Indian Motorcycle factory race team, the PowerPlus 112 helped deliver the 2024 King of the Baggers championship. The same PowerPlus 112 is available across the PowerPlus family, including Chieftain PowerPlus, Indian Challenger, Roadmaster PowerPlus, and Indian Pursuit.

Technology

Indian says the new Rider Assist features will be bundled with previously offered SmartLean Technology and come standard on vehicles with the PowerPlus 112 engine. Details of the new Rider Assist features include:

Bike Hold Control – Activated by the rider, this braking system automatically maintains brake pressure to prevent the bike from rolling while resting at an incline for up to three minutes.

Electronic Combined Brake System – This new feature optimizes brake pressure across both front and rear circuits based on the rider’s brake input, delivering balanced and efficient braking performance.

Blind Spot Warning – The system alerts riders when a vehicle is detected in their rear blind spot with warnings across their in-dash seven-inch display powered by Ride Command and light indicators on the side mirrors. Riders can customize notification preferences to suit their needs.

Tailgate Warning – This warning system alerts riders when a vehicle is traveling too close for comfort behind the rider. Riders will be notified via their in-dash seven-inch display powered by Ride Command. Riders can adjust notification mode and following distances to suit their preferences.

Rear Collision Warning – This feature alerts rearward approaching vehicles via rear lighting when a potential rear collision is detected.

Indian Roadmaster PowerPlus

Standard on each PowerPlus model is Indian Motorcycle’s 7” Display powered by Ride Command. The advanced infotainment system offers a control system right from the dash with bike information, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Select PowerPlus models also include Ride Command+ connected services, offering GPS navigation with turn-by-turn mapping, Apple CarPlay, live traffic and weather overlays, intuitive destination search and more.

Standard across the expanded PowerPlus family are three ride modes, cylinder deactivation and cruise control. While keyless ignition, USB charging, and remote locking saddlebags offer convenience.

The 2025 PowerPlus lineup will begin shipping to dealers in February.

Chieftain PowerPlus pricing

Chieftain PowerPlus: Starting at $26,499, available in Black Metallic

Chieftain PowerPlus Limited: Starting at $27,499, available in Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, and Heavy Metal.

Chieftain PowerPlus Dark Horse: Starting at $28,499, available in Black Smoke, Sunset Red Smoke, Ghost White Metallic Smoke, and Blue Dusk.

Indian Challenger pricing

Indian Challenger: Starting at $26,499, available in Black Metallic and Heavy Metal

Indian Challenger Limited: Starting at $27,499, available in Black Metallic, Ghost White Metallic with Black Metallic, and Sunset Red Metallic.

Indian Challenger Dark Horse: Starting at $28,499, available in Black Smoke, Springfield Blue, Frost Silver Smoke, and Moss Green.

Roadmaster PowerPlus

Roadmaster PowerPlus Limited: Starting at $31,999, available in Black Metallic, Sunset Red Metallic, and Spirit Blue Metallic

Roadmaster PowerPlus Dark Horse: Starting at $33,499, available in Black Smoke, Nara Bronze Smoke, Storm Gray, and Sunset Red Smoke.

Indian Pursuit