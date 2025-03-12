Beginning March 15, the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles will launch a new exhibit showcasing more than 25 rare motorcycles from the early 1900s.

The new exhibit, “The American Motorcycle: pioneering machines from the Bunch Family collection” will feature some of the most extensive and internationally renowned collections in the world. It will be displayed in the Richard Varner family gallery on the museum’s second floor.

The Crocker Speedway Racer become among the most sought after motorcycles in the world, with fewer than 100 models ever built.

(Photos: courtesy of Petersen Automotive Museum)

The exhibit will highlight some of the rarest and most historically significant motorcycles ever produced and explore the contributions of American motorcycling pioneers.

Some of the featured motorcycles will include:

The 1908 Indian Single was once used for the carnival stunt “The Circle of Death.”

The 1898 Cleveland Tricycle , one of America’s oldest motorized cycles from a pioneering manufacturer, features the first front spring fork suspension.



The 1905 Nelk is one of the few surviving models from this Palo Alto manufacturer. It features advanced technology for its time, including a rubber-mounted engine, water cooling, and an overhead camshaft.



1936 Crocker Speedway Racer, produced by Crocker, a legendary motorcycle manufacturer in Los Angeles, whose bikes often outperformed Harley-Davidsons and Indians and are now some of the most valuable and rare motorcycles in existence.

For more information, visit the Peterson Automotive Museum’s website.