How to get your team to give a sh*t! 

(Note: This article by Max Materne is from the March issue of Powersports Business)

At AIMExpo, I walked around talking to dealers, trying to understand what they believe is missing from the customer ownership experience and what can be done in dealerships to improve it. The most common response I heard was, “If my employees just did their job, everything would be easier.”

Employees don’t just need to do their job—they need to want to do it well. When engagement is lacking, customer experience suffers, revenue stalls, and internal culture deteriorates. (Photo created with AI)

That response stuck with me. I wanted to dig deeper, so I used data from over 100 anonymous dealership team surveys (conducted within the “DELV Analysis” we’ve been using for our research) to understand the problem from the employees’ perspective. This article shares what I found, along with insights from expert-recommended books on employee motivation that I suggest you read for further ideas on creating a more engaged and motivated workforce.

The core issue? Employees don’t just need to do their job—they need to want to do it well. When engagement is lacking, customer experience suffers, revenue stalls, and internal culture deteriorates. So, how do you get your team to genuinely care? It’s not about dangling pay raises or issuing threats—it’s about leadership, purpose, and culture.

1. PURPOSE DRIVES PERFORMANCE

Daniel Pink’s book Drive highlights three factors that fuel motivation: autonomy, mastery, and purpose. Employees need more than just a paycheck; they need to feel that their work matters. “I say the culture makes a difference. When we feel like we’re part of something bigger, we put in more effort,” said a sales team member from an anonymous survey. I’ve seen this in action—employees take more pride in their work when a dealership creates a strong sense of purpose beyond just selling units. Whether it’s being the most trusted dealership in your region, a hub for enthusiasts, or a business known for exceptional customer service, every team member should know their role in making it happen.

2. LEADERSHIP THAT INSPIRES ACTION

In Leaders Eat Last, Simon Sinek argues that employees work harder for leaders who genuinely support them. I completely agree. If you want your employees to care, start by showing that you care about them. “Holding salesmen accountable is hard when you don’t have backup from management,” said a service team member from an anonymous survey. “We don’t get much feedback unless something goes wrong,” said an office staff member from another anonymous survey. I’ve learned that employees need leadership that advocates for them, recognizes their achievements, and provides consistent guidance. When people feel valued and supported, they naturally become more invested in their work.

3. COACHING, NOT JUST MANAGING

Great managers don’t just oversee employees—they coach them. In First, Break All the Rules, the author emphasizes the importance of helping employees develop their strengths and grow professionally. “I love coming to work and interacting with customers, but I wish there was more accountability for those who don’t pull their weight,” said a sales team member from an anonymous survey. I make it a point to encourage personal development, recognize progress, and provide continuous feedback. The more employees grow, the more engaged they become.

4. SET CLEAR, ATTAINABLE EXPECTATIONS

Many employees underperform not because they’re lazy, but because expectations are unclear or inconsistent. “Juggling customer expectations is tough when policies are all over the place,” said another sales team member from a survey. I always advise dealerships to establish measurable goals for each role and make sure employees understand how success is defined. Clarity prevents frustration and increases engagement.

5. CREATE WINS TO DRIVE MOTIVATION

Employees stay motivated when they experience frequent, attainable wins. Sales teams have obvious wins, like selling a unit and ringing the bell. However, service employees often lack these defined wins. I recommend identifying and celebrating milestones such as: Number of hours billed per day Number of closed repair orders per day Number of lines sold per day The key is to keep goals realistic—something that can be achieved multiple times a week to build momentum and engagement. Track, measure, and celebrate key performance indicators that drive profit, not just profit itself.

6. ELIMINATE ROADBLOCKS

Disengagement grows when employees struggle with inefficient systems. “We need better auto-emails and text follow-ups—it would make our job easier and customers happier,” said a sales team member from an anonymous survey. “CRM and Lightspeed are great, but training on them is inconsistent,” said an admin team member from an anonymous survey. One of the first things I help dealerships with is investing in tools, software, and proper training to make employees’ jobs smoother and more efficient. A streamlined workflow fosters enthusiasm and a commitment to excellence.

7. RECOGNIZE AND REWARD THE RIGHT BEHAVIORS

Money isn’t always the best motivator—recognition is. Employees who feel appreciated work harder. “Hearing the bell ring after a sale keeps me going,” said a sales team member from an anonymous survey. I always encourage dealerships to celebrate individual and team achievements publicly. A simple acknowledgment can significantly boost morale and engagement.

8. REMOVE THE TOXICITY

Few things demotivate a team more than disengaged employees who bring others down. “Laziness and no accountability make things harder for everyone,” said a service team member from an anonymous survey. If someone refuses to be engaged despite leadership efforts, sometimes the best move is to let them go. A motivated, cohesive team is better than a larger, disengaged one.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Employees will care when they understand why their work matters. It starts with leadership fostering purpose, providing support, recognizing effort, and eliminating roadblocks. When employees feel valued and part of something greater, they don’t just “do their job”—they take pride in it. Thanks for reading, and if you have anything to add, let me know!

Max Materne is the CEO of Ownex.io, and a frequent contributor to PSB.