NATDA, Bob Clements International team up to bring Dealer Boot Camp to Reno

The StaffNovember 25, 2025

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) is partnering with Bob Clements International (BCI) to bring BCI’s full-day 2026 Dealer Boot Camp to the Trailer Tech Expo on February 19 in Reno. The move is expected to draw management teams from trailer, RV, and powersports dealerships for leadership and operations training.

The NATDA is partnering with Bob Clements International (BCI) to bring its full-day 2026 Dealer Boot Camp to the Trailer Tech Expo on February 19 in Reno. (Photo: Screenshot/BCI/YouTube)

BCI Boot Camp registrants will receive complimentary access to the Trailer Tech Expo, including NATDA’s dealer education sessions, the show floor, and two days of Dexter’s hands-on technician training (an additional fee is required). Attendees are also invited to NATDA’s Awards of Excellence Banquet on February 18.

Throughout the Boot Camp, five scheduled breaks will give dealership teams time to explore exhibitors on the Expo floor and make new supplier connections.

“Collaborating with Bob Clements International adds a powerful layer of expertise that aligns perfectly with NATDA’s commitment to delivering top-tier education, innovation, and access to industry leaders,” says Andria Gibbon, CEM, executive director of NATDA. “The Trailer Tech Expo is the only event focused on the technology, tools, and training driving the future of trailer dealerships.”

The Trailer Tech Expo takes place on February 19, 2026, and offers a more accessible West Coast option for dealers unable to travel across the country.

