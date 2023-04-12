BCI launches ‘Dealership Sales Training Master Class’ online

Bob Clements International (BCI) has announced a new virtual sales training program, “Dealership Sales Training Master Class,” which is designed to help dealerships sharpen sales skills and close more deals.

Bob Clements and Sara Hey announce new sales training master class (Photo: BCI)

The program includes six one-hour live webinars and access to webinar recordings. In addition, those signing up for the program receive a Dealership Sales Training Master Class workbook to apply what’s learned in the webinars as well as a copy of The 8 Greatest Sales Secrets in the World by Bob Clements to help master the art of selling.

Also provided is a complementary DISC assessment to help registrants understand their own personality and how to use it to sell more units.

The first live webinar starts on May 11; here’s the full webinar roster (all dates are for 2023):

May 11 – Dare to be Different

June 8 – Instant Rapport & Mental Languages

July 13 – Hidden Personalities & Discovery

August 10 – Controlling with Questions & Presenting Solutions

September 14 – Handling Objections & Negotiating

October 12 – Closing & Filling the Funnel

More information can be found on BCI's website.