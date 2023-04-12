BCI launches ‘Dealership Sales Training Master Class’ online

Bob Clements International (BCI) has announced a new virtual sales training program, “Dealership Sales Training Master Class,” which is designed to help dealerships sharpen sales skills and close more deals.
The program includes six one-hour live webinars and access to webinar recordings. In addition, those signing up for the program receive a Dealership Sales Training Master Class workbook to apply what’s learned in the webinars as well as a copy of The 8 Greatest Sales Secrets in the World by Bob Clements to help master the art of selling.
Also provided is a complementary DISC assessment to help registrants understand their own personality and how to use it to sell more units.
The first live webinar starts on May 11; here’s the full webinar roster (all dates are for 2023):
- May 11 – Dare to be Different
- June 8 – Instant Rapport & Mental Languages
- July 13 – Hidden Personalities & Discovery
- August 10 – Controlling with Questions & Presenting Solutions
- September 14 – Handling Objections & Negotiating
- October 12 – Closing & Filling the Funnel
More information can be found on BCI's website.