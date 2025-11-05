Trailer Tech Expo dealer education lineup announced

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) announced Oct. 28 the complete education program for the Trailer Tech Expo 2026, taking place Feb. 17–19, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada.

Trailer Tech Expo 2026 will take place Feb. 17–19, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. (Photo: NATDA)

This year’s program features more than 25 sessions designed for service technicians, parts managers, and dealership owners, delivering practical skills and forward-thinking strategies to help dealerships thrive.

Featured sessions

The following sessions will be featured at the Trailer Tech Expo:

Service mastery across trailer types and industries

A comprehensive technical training seminar led by Bill Snider with Dexter, focused on advanced service techniques for multiple trailer categories.

A comprehensive technical training seminar led by Bill Snider with Dexter, focused on advanced service techniques for multiple trailer categories. AI-empowered sales leadership

Presented by Jeff Robertson, this session explores how AI can transform sales leadership and dealership culture.

Presented by Jeff Robertson, this session explores how AI can transform sales leadership and dealership culture. Understanding dealership revenue flow and developing service leaders

A featured Tow Talk with Sara Hey, Bob Clements, and Mark Spader with NCM Associates, offering actionable insights to boost profitability and leadership.

A featured Tow Talk with Sara Hey, Bob Clements, and Mark Spader with NCM Associates, offering actionable insights to boost profitability and leadership. How to leverage generative AI to improve marketing

Led by Kent Lewis with FreeGren Digital, this workshop provides practical steps for integrating AI into dealership marketing strategies.

Led by Kent Lewis with FreeGren Digital, this workshop provides practical steps for integrating AI into dealership marketing strategies. Using financials to lead your dealership

Presented by Patrick Kennedy with NCM Associates, this workshop helps dealers turn financial data into strategic decisions.

“The Trailer Tech Expo is more than an event — it’s a hands-on learning experience designed to elevate every aspect of dealership operations,” says Andria Gibbon, executive director of NATDA. “From technical certifications to business strategy workshops, this program gives service teams and owners the tools they need to succeed.”

In addition to NATDA dealer members receiving free entry plus one complimentary hotel night, other key benefits dealers and technicians will gain by attending include:

Expanded training: Two full days of technical training and certification.

Two full days of technical training and certification. Dexter-certified sessions: Hands-on training from the experts.

Hands-on training from the experts. New: Technician Happy Hour featuring a bonus Q&A with Bill Snider of Dexter.

Technician Happy Hour featuring a bonus Q&A with Bill Snider of Dexter. One full-day education session: Learn from speakers with topics you won’t find anywhere else.

Learn from speakers with topics you won’t find anywhere else. Innovation-driven exhibit hall: A full day dedicated to testing and experiencing the latest in trailers and innovations, and vendor partnerships.

A full day dedicated to testing and experiencing the latest in trailers and innovations, and vendor partnerships. Networking and recognition: Opportunities to celebrate, recognize and connect with peers during happy hours and NATDA’s second annual Industry Excellence Awards ceremony.

All education sessions are included with dealer registration. There is a small additional fee for certification classes. The program kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 17, with two full days of training, education, and networking, followed by a full day of expo hall engagement and product innovations. You can learn more and register for Trailer Tech Expo here.