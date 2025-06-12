The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) has announced an expanded partnership with Trailergard, offering new revenue-generating opportunities for both trailer and powersports dealers. The enhanced program gives NATDA dealer members access to a suite of insurance-backed trailer protection products—offered at exclusive, discounted pricing.

The North American Trailer Dealers Association has announced an expanded partnership with Trailergard, offering new revenue-generating opportunities for both trailer and powersports dealers. (Images: NATDA)

This move signals NATDA’s growing effort to support dealers who offer trailers as part of their product mix, helping them compete more effectively and increase profitability without adding upfront costs.

Included in the Trailergard offering are:

Trailer Service Contracts

Tire & Wheel Protection

GAP Coverage

Theft Protection

Each product is available à la carte or as part of a bundled package, allowing dealers to tailor protection plans to fit their customers’ needs. Trailergard also provides professional, turnkey point-of-sale tools at no charge—making it easier for F&I teams to incorporate protection plans into the sales process.

“This is a high-impact benefit for our members—especially those in powersports who move a significant number of utility and enclosed trailers. It supports the bottom line while adding real value for customers—helping dealers close more deals with confidence.” — LeAnna Koerner, director of membership at NATDA

The timing aligns with the growing trend of UTV, ATV, and motorcycle buyers bundling purchases with purpose-built trailers. By integrating Trailergard’s protection products, powersports dealers can expand their F&I menu, drive post-sale revenue, and boost customer satisfaction.

Trailergard is administered by Cleveland-based ServiceGuard Systems, which brings over 47 years of experience in insured F&I products tailored to the trailer industry. “We understand the powersports market and its unique trailer needs,” says Gary Pecherkiewicz, Director of IT at Trailergard. “Our mission is to help dealers build loyalty and new profit centers through protection products their customers will actually use.”

Dealers will have the opportunity to meet with Trailergard and explore the new offerings during the 2025 NATDA Trailer Show, where the brand will provide live product demos and consultations.