NATDA announces finalists for Industry Excellence Awards 

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) and Trailer Tech Expo announced the finalists for the 2025 Industry Excellence Awards, which recognize innovators, leaders, and visionaries shaping the future of the trailer industry.

The finalists were nominated by their peers and selected by the nominations committee, comprised of trailer professionals across all sectors of the industry.



New in 2026, NATDA members have the opportunity vote for the 2025 award recipients from the top finalists. All NATDA members are encouraged to vote by Jan. 16.

“These finalists represent the many of the very best of our industry—companies and individuals who are not only driving business excellence but pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in trailer manufacturing, sales, education , and service,” says Andria Gibbon, executive director of NATDA. “From breakthrough innovations that are transforming how trailers are built and serviced, to the rising stars who are bringing fresh perspectives and energy, each finalist has demonstrated a commitment to raising industry standards.”

2025 NATDA Industry Excellence Awards finalists

Manufacturer of the Year Award

Delco Trailers

Liberty Trailers

Load Trail

Vendor of the Year Award

Bulletproof Hitches, LLC

Taskmaster Components

TUFF WIRELESS

Dealer of the Year Award

Black River Outdoors

Happy Trailers

Spencer Trailers, Inc.

Wasatch Trailer Sales, Inc.

Rising Star Award (Individual)

Nathan Bryant, Sales, Delco Trailers

Tyler Greening, Purchasing Agent, Load Trail

William Ramirez, Sales, Huntley Motor World

Rising Star Award (Company)

Black River Outdoors – Multiple Locations

Hillcrest Trailers – Sweetwater, TN

NXG Truck Bodies – Mount Pleasant, TX

Community Impact Award – Charitable Giveback

Gus Beattie, Sales Manager, Knapheide Equipment Company

Kim Crabb, Co-Owner, Diamond C Trailers

Rod Hathaway, President, Maine Trailer Inc.

Customer Service Excellence Award

Delco Trailers

Diamond C Trailers

Load Trail

Women in Trailer Industry (WITI) Award – Woman of the Year

Vicky Mirsberger, Owner, Mirsberger Sales & Service, Inc.

Megan Swank, Owner, White Spruce Trailer Sales

Educational Excellence Award

Johnathan Aguero, SVP of Revenue, Blackpurl

Kent Lewis, Chief Evangelist, FreeGren Digital

Bill Snider, Product Training Manager, DEXTER

Lifetime Achievement Award (Vanguard)

George Fehr, Owner & Founder, Lamar Trailers

Mike Crabb, Co-Owner, Diamond C Trailers

John Dyck, CEO & Founder, Delco Trailers

The NATDA Industry Excellence Awards Banquet is taking place Feb. 17-19, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Nevada, with winners being announced on Feb. 18.

The event offers an immersive experience in trailer innovation and technology, featuring hands-on technician certification workshops, solutions demonstrations, and exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders.

For more information about the awards program or Trailer Tech Expo, visit https://www.natdatrailershow.com/trailer-tech-expo.