NATDA announces finalists for Industry Excellence Awards 

The StaffJanuary 22, 2026

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) and Trailer Tech Expo announced the finalists for the 2025 Industry Excellence Awards, which recognize innovators, leaders, and visionaries shaping the future of the trailer industry. 

The finalists were nominated by their peers and selected by the nominations committee, comprised of trailer professionals across all sectors of the industry.  
 
New in 2026, NATDA members have the opportunity vote for the 2025 award recipients from the top finalists. All NATDA members are encouraged to vote by Jan. 16.

“These finalists represent the many of the very best of our industry—companies and individuals who are not only driving business excellence but pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in trailer manufacturing, sales, education , and service,” says Andria Gibbon, executive director of NATDA. “From breakthrough innovations that are transforming how trailers are built and serviced, to the rising stars who are bringing fresh perspectives and energy, each finalist has demonstrated a commitment to raising industry standards.” 

2025 NATDA Industry Excellence Awards finalists

Manufacturer of the Year Award 

  • Delco Trailers 
  • Liberty Trailers 
  • Load Trail 

Vendor of the Year Award 

  • Bulletproof Hitches, LLC 
  • Taskmaster Components 
  • TUFF WIRELESS 

Dealer of the Year Award 

  • Black River Outdoors 
  • Happy Trailers 
  • Spencer Trailers, Inc. 
  • Wasatch Trailer Sales, Inc.  

Rising Star Award (Individual) 

  • Nathan Bryant, Sales, Delco Trailers 
  • Tyler Greening, Purchasing Agent, Load Trail  
  • William Ramirez, Sales, Huntley Motor World 

Rising Star Award (Company) 

  • Black River Outdoors – Multiple Locations 
  • Hillcrest Trailers – Sweetwater, TN
  • NXG Truck Bodies – Mount Pleasant, TX 

Community Impact Award – Charitable Giveback 

  • Gus Beattie, Sales Manager, Knapheide Equipment Company 
  • Kim Crabb, Co-Owner, Diamond C Trailers 
  • Rod Hathaway, President, Maine Trailer Inc. 

Customer Service Excellence Award 

  • Delco Trailers 
  • Diamond C Trailers 
  • Load Trail 

Women in Trailer Industry (WITI) Award – Woman of the Year 

  • Vicky Mirsberger, Owner, Mirsberger Sales & Service, Inc.  
  • Megan Swank, Owner, White Spruce Trailer Sales 

Educational Excellence Award 

  • Johnathan Aguero, SVP of Revenue, Blackpurl 
  • Kent Lewis, Chief Evangelist, FreeGren Digital  
  • Bill Snider, Product Training Manager, DEXTER 

Lifetime Achievement Award (Vanguard) 

  • George Fehr, Owner & Founder, Lamar Trailers 
  • Mike Crabb, Co-Owner, Diamond C Trailers 
  • John Dyck, CEO & Founder, Delco Trailers 

The NATDA Industry Excellence Awards Banquet is taking place Feb. 17-19, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Nevada, with winners being announced on Feb. 18.

The event offers an immersive experience in trailer innovation and technology, featuring hands-on technician certification workshops, solutions demonstrations, and exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders. 

For more information about the awards program or Trailer Tech Expo, visit https://www.natdatrailershow.com/trailer-tech-expo

