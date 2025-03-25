Triumph takes wraps off TF 250-E and TF 450-E Enduro models

Triumph Motorcycles has officially launched the all-new TF 250-E and TF 450-E for model year 2026, designed and developed with World Enduro Champions to excel in competitive racing across both technical terrain and high-speed sections.

The precision-engineered 250cc and 450cc powertrains deliver class-leading performance and the optimum blend of unparalleled low-speed agility and confidence-inspiring high-speed stability. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

Developed entirely by Triumph in close collaboration with five-time World Champion Iván Cervantes and four-time World Enduro Champion Paul Edmondson, the TF 250-E and TF 450-E share a unique, lightweight aluminum chassis, engineered for agility and strength. The new spine frame design provides exceptional handling and stability across all terrains.

Triumph’s new Enduro models are equipped with premium brand components and feature the latest off-road technology, together with a rider-focused ergonomics package and race-inspired styling. Sleek bodywork, Triumph Performance Yellow graphics, and integrated LED lighting give the bikes a bold, aggressive look that stands out on the start line.

Triumph’s new models will also have world-class support, backed by a nationwide network of Triumph Off-Road dealers and a 24/7 parts ordering and supply system.

“We are entering the competitive Enduro scene with new models that introduce cutting-edge advancements in Enduro performance and technology. Featuring a brand-new chassis and engine platform, the 2026 Enduro models are designed to elevate performance, handling, comfort, and usability, meeting the diverse needs of both professional and amateur riders.



-Steve Sargent: Chief Product Officer, Triumph Motorcycles

Paul Edmondson has played a key role in the development and testing of the new range and will be leading the new Triumph Factory Racing Enduro Team into the EnduroGP Championship in April.

Enduro Excellence

The TF 450-E is designed to excel in high-speed enduro racing, ideal for experienced riders seeking power, speed and versatility on open trails and hills, the company says. It tackles hill climbs, sand dunes, and situations requiring less gear shifting, thanks to more low- and mid-range torque. Its smooth, tractable power delivery is more controlled with engine characteristics that let riders feel the rear wheel as it transfers power to the ground.

Triumph’s all-new 250 enduro engine is the most powerful in its class, Triumph claims. It produces 41.7 horsepower and 20.5 ft-lb of torque, with a broad power curve and strong bottom-end. The TF 250-E excels in slow-speed technical sections and has a powerful top-end at 12,800 RPM.

Both powertrains have been developed to have more inertia than the motocross engine, providing tractable power across diverse conditions.

Advanced fuel injection and ignition systems manage power efficiently, ensuring instant throttle response and reliable performance throughout demanding rides. A bespoke Dellorto 1.7” (44mm) throttle body provides an air bypass system for cold starts and a manually adjustable idle speed.

Engine Management

Triumph and Athena have combined their extensive off-road experience to develop new software strategies with a strong emphasis on drivability and tractability. The TF 250-E and TF 450-E engine management system features bespoke software. This new system benefits from co-developed mapping and traction control strategies, specifically tailored by Triumph and Athena to enhance performance and reliability.

Dual Engine Maps adapt performance for different conditions at the touch of a button and can adapt to varying race conditions. Riders can switch between two distinct engine maps on the fly. One is for aggressive performance, and the other is for smoother, more controlled delivery on technical terrain. Additional maps can be added with the optional Wi-Fi module and the Triumph MX Tune Pro app.

Aluminum Frame

Both models feature Triumph’s unique, lightweight aluminum spine frame with optimized mass, stiffness, and a low center of gravity. This provides exceptional agility, enhanced high-speed stability, and sharp directional control and confidence. Post-fabrication machining enhances dimensional accuracy, while the frame also features in-house, hand TIG-welded craftsmanship.

Advanced Suspension

The fully adjustable KYB coil-sprung 1.9” (48mm) forks and 3-way adjustable linkage-driven rear suspension are specifically tuned for Enduro challenges, ensuring responsive control, excellent power transfer and maximum traction in demanding conditions. With a reduction of .4 inches (10mm) compared to Triumph’s motocross models and enhanced settings, it offers an outstanding balance between handling and bump absorption, while minimizing pitch during cornering.

Technology

The TF 250-E and TF 450-E are equipped with an impressive selection of premium brand specifications and cutting-edge technologies, optimizing performance in all conditions.

These can be accessed using handlebar-mounted controls featuring illuminated buttons for quick and easy adjustments. At the same time, the digital speedo screen provides real-time data, including engine temperature, trip information, and gear position.

The advanced traction control system monitors rear-wheel slip and modulates power output to provide consistent grip on unpredictable surfaces, while the optimized launch control manages torque delivery to maximize traction off the line. The Triumph-designed quickshifter enables seamless, clutchless upshifts between second and sixth gear.

More premium components that come standard, include the Galfer performance braking system with 10.2” (260mm) front brake disc and 8.7” (220mm) rear brake disc, combined with Brembo twin .94 “(24mm) piston floating front caliper, a single 1.02” (26mm) piston floating rear caliper and adjustable span brake lever.

Both models are fitted with Michelin Enduro 2 tires, featuring an innovative tread pattern designed for diverse terrains (soft to hard) and conditions (mud to dry). The D.I.D DirtStar 7000 series aluminum rims, with a black anodized finish and Triumph-designed lightweight cast and machined aluminum hubs completes the look.

The 2.2 gallon (8.3 liter) fuel tank provides a long range for long laps, and the compact, integrated LED lights enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

Racing Pedigree

The all-new TF 250-E or TF 450-E motorcycle is exclusively available as competition-use-only motorcycles in the United States and Canada. To ensure racers have the highest level of dealer support, there is a nationwide network of qualified Triumph Off-Road dealers offering sales, service and parts.

Triumph’s dealer network will also stock the Enduro clothing range, designed in partnership with Alpinestars, including Enduro boots and apparel. The dealer network is backed by a mobile-optimized 24/7 online parts support system so customers can find parts and a stocking Triumph dealer anytime.

The TF 250-E will start from $9,795 USD and $12,395 CAD. The TF 450-E will start from $10,795 USD and $13,295 CAD. Dealers will have bikes available for delivery in June.